Nitro™ Launches Nicotine-Free Performance Pouches Featuring Cognizin® Citicoline

New functional pouch delivers clean energy, mental focus, and premium ingredients in a portable, sugar-free format

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Pouches, a new performance brand founded by Austin Dawood, today announced the launch of its nicotine-free performance pouches featuring Cognizin® Citicoline, the clinically researched citicoline ingredient distributed exclusively in North America by Kyowa Hakko USA.

A collection of Nitro Pouch tins.

Nitro delivers caffeine and premium nootropic ingredients in a discreet pouch without sugar, calories, nicotine, or the need for a beverage. Each pouch contains Nitro's proprietary Paxatine™ Performance Blend, combining Cognizin® Citicoline with Alpha-GPC, caffeine, and essential B vitamins to support both physical energy and mental performance.

"Consumers increasingly want products that do more than simply provide caffeine," said Katie Emerson, PhD(c), RD, CISSN, Senior Manager of Scientific Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA. " Nitro represents a thoughtful evolution of the functional energy category with a convenient delivery format by combining premium ingredients like Cognizin® and caffeine that support focus, mental energy, and everyday performance. "

"Cognizin® was an obvious choice for us," said Dawood. "Ingredient quality has been a priority since day one, and it's helped us build a product that's about more than stimulation; it supports real focus and performance, wherever life takes you."

Nitro was developed around convenience without sacrificing formulation quality. It's available in Berry Mint, Orange Citrus, Watermelon, Wintergreen, and Spearmint; the pouches fit seamlessly into busy lifestyles whether consumers are working, studying, training, traveling, gaming, or fasting.

Manufactured through Kyowa Hakko's proprietary fermentation process, Cognizin® Citicoline is a patented ingredient clinically studied to support mental energy, attention, focus, and cognitive performance. By incorporating Cognizin® into its Paxatine™ Performance Blend, Nitro delivers a more balanced energy experience built on clinically researched ingredients. Nitro performance pouches are now available through Nitro's online store in five flavors.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is a subsidiary of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., a global biotechnology company with over 75 years of expertise in fermentation, purification, and modification of bioactive substances. Kyowa Hakko Bio is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people worldwide by creating innovative solutions with science and nature. With cutting-edge research capabilities, Kyowa Hakko Bio is committed to developing unique ingredients supported by scientific evidence. For more information, visit kyowa-usa.com.

About Cognizin®

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A patented form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high-quality, high-purity products. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. Cognizin® can be sold as a dietary ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages in the United States and is approved as a novel food ingredient in the EU for food supplements. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Nitro™

Nitro is a functional performance brand founded by Austin Dawood with the mission of creating a better way to consume energy. Developed as a nicotine-free performance pouch, Nitro delivers clean, portable energy without sugar, calories, or the need for a beverage. Each pouch features Nitro's proprietary Paxatine™ Performance Blend, combining premium ingredients including Cognizin® Citicoline to support energy, focus, and mental performance in a convenient, on-the-go format. Designed for today's performance-focused consumer, Nitro is redefining how people fuel work, training, studying, travel, and everyday life. For more information, visit www.nitropouch.com.

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko U.S.A