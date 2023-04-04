Nitrocellulose market size to grow by USD 346.65 million from 2021 to 2026: Abundant availability of cellulose to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nitrocellulose market size is estimated to increase by USD 346.65 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%. The abundant availability of cellulose and the simple manufacturing process for nitrocellulose are driving market growth. Cellulose is used in numerous products owing to its unique structure and various functions. Wood and plant fibers are the key sources of cellulose. It is a crucial polysaccharide and is found in abundance. Cellulose is a major raw material used in the production of nitrocellulose. It reacts easily with acids and bases. Moreover, the manufacturing process for nitrocellulose is relatively simple. These factors will fuel the growth of the global nitrocellulose market. Discover some insights on market size and forecast (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nitrocellulose Market 2022-2026

Nitrocellulose market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (printing ink, automotive paint, wood coating, leather finishes, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The printing ink segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Nitrocellulose-based printing inks are mainly used for packaging food. They are environment-friendly and do not contain toxic monomers. Nitrocellulose-based printing inks are also used for surface printing and lamination. They are odorless, provide gloss, and have high adhesion to various types of substrates. Hence, nitrocellulose-based printing inks are preferred in the packaging and flexographic printing industry. The increasing use of printing inks in different industries will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nitrocellulose market.

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , South Korea , and Japan are the key contributors to the nitrocellulose market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. High investments across all end-user segments, such as automotive paints and wood coatings in emerging economies, will drive the nitrocellulose market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Nitrocellulose market - Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global nitrocellulose market is fragmented, with the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer nitrocellulose in the market are as follows:

Eurenco

Hagedorn AG, IVM SRL

Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jiangsu Telida Group

MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL

Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd.

Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd.

Nitrochemie Wimmis AG

Nitroparis S.L.

TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

VS Chem Ltd.

Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers globally, while smaller vendors are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete on the basis of parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Large vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. Due to intense rivalry, vendors are adopting pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. High product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Vendor offerings -

AGROFERT AS - The company offers nitrocellulose through its subsidiary Synthesia a.s.

The company offers nitrocellulose through its subsidiary Synthesia a.s. Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira - The company offers nitrocellulose for packaging and printing inks.

The company offers nitrocellulose for packaging and printing inks. GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers nitrocellulose for the coating industry.

The company offers nitrocellulose for the coating industry. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Nitrocellulose market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The increasing use of nitrocellulose as propellants is a key trend in the market. Nitrocellulose is used as a propellant for low-order explosives such as pipe bombs and gunpowder. Propellants that contain nitrocellulose are used widely by militaries of various countries, as it has high chemical energy to propel a projectile. Hence, the increasing use of nitrocellulose as propellants in different industries will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Stringent regulations on emissions of hazardous substances are challenging market growth. Paints and coatings contain volatile chemicals that can harm the environment. Various regulatory authorities have imposed stringent regulations to limit harmful emissions. Therefore, it is difficult for vendors of nitrocellulose to ensure safe logistics, as adhering to stringent regulations increases the operating costs incurred by manufacturers. Therefore, stringent regulations may impede the growth of the global nitrocellulose market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this nitrocellulose market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nitrocellulose market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the nitrocellulose market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nitrocellulose market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nitrocellulose market vendors

Nitrocellulose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 346.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AGROFERT AS, Eurenco, GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Hagedorn AG, IVM SRL, Companhia Nitro Quimica Brasileira, Hubei Xuefei Chemical Co. Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jiangsu Telida Group, MAXAMCORP HOLDING SL, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd., Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd., Nitrochemie Wimmis AG, Nitroparis S.L., TNC Industrial Co. Ltd., and VS Chem Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

