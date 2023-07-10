Nitrogen93 SMARC® System-On-Module from Laird Connectivity Delivers Next-Generation Secure, Smart, Standardized, and Connected IoT

Powerful NXP Edge Processing with NXP Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity

AKRON, Ohio, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announces the Nitrogen93 in a smart mobility architecture (SMARC) form factor, expanding the SOM portfolio conforming to the SMARC industry standard and offering a solution that utilizes both processor and wireless silicon from NXP.

The Nitrogen93 SMARC is powered by NXP's innovative i.MX 93 applications processor, NXP PMIC PCA9450, and Laird Connectivity's Sona NX611 Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.3 combo radio module based on NXP's IW611. This high-performance SOM, when combined with the new SMARC carrier board, together serve as a single board computer (SBC) that can significantly speed customer products to market.

"The Nitrogen93 SMARC delivers on our continuing partnership with NXP by delivering NXP's next generation i.MX 93 processing with optional NXP Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity onboard," Said Dan Kephart, senior product manager, Laird Connectivity. "Available in the SMARC 2.1.1 form factor, this product provides a secure, smart, standardized, and connected IoT solution that easily scales with customer's applications."

Powered by NXP's i.MX 93 applications processor, the Nitrogen93 SMARC is an ideal solution for powerful heterogenous multiprocessing, delivering a versatile, power efficient, up to 1.7 GHz dual-core Cortex-A55 microprocessor and 250 MHz Cortex-M33 microcontroller that allow customers to run Linux and an RTOS on dedicated, hardware-firewalled subsystems. Customers can leverage hardware acceleration with high-performance edge machine learning via an integrated neural processing unit, the Arm Ethos™-U65 microNPU. Multiple display, network, data, audio, and camera interfaces are also available.

The SMARC 2.1.1 standard edge connector has a form factor of 82mm x 50mm, which includes onboard ethernet PHYs. One design can support multiple processors, memory, and wireless configurations. Customers can build a product design that is easily upgradable to the latest processors and wireless options using other Laird Connectivity SOMs based on the SMARC standard.

"The i.MX 93 applications processor, the first in the i.MX 9 portfolio, delivers optimized performance and power efficiency. This combined with efficient machine learning and advanced security with the EdgeLock® secure enclave results in a cutting-edge processor for industrial, medical, IoT and automotive systems," said Robert Thompson, Director, Edge Processing Ecosystem, NXP Semiconductors. "To enable customers to fully utilize the potential of the i.MX 93 family, NXP Gold partners such as Laird Connectivity enable customers to quickly test, evaluate and move into production with advanced secure, connected devices."

The Nitrogen93 SMARC is ideal for a broad range of applications, including industrial IoT, IoT vision systems, commercial food and beverage equipment, smart building control, and healthcare devices. It supports a robust, secure, and optionally encrypted boot mechanism to ensure only trusted software boots on customer devices. Additionally, customers have the option to store and use secure keys, certificates, and credentials in a run-time isolated trusted environment.

Laird Connectivity products are specifically designed to meet the needs of the industrial and medical markets, which typically require a 10+ year product lifecycle. Software support includes Yocto Linux, Zephyr RTOS, and FreeRTOS. Long-term software support includes LTS Yocto Linux and Zephyr RTOS support with vulnerability remediation.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, System-On-Modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

Laird Connectivity is a gold partner of the NXP Partner Program.

