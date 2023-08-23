Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market to grow by 32.99 million tons from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in demand from developing countries to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nitrogenous fertilizer market is estimated to grow by 3,2994.82 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 57%. The region's market growth is driven by rising per capita income and decreasing arable land. Rising food consumption has led farmers in the region to use nitrogen fertilizers to meet growing demand. In the region, farmers are turning to nitrogen fertilizers from traditional fertilizers to improve efficiency and yield. Furthermore, the agricultural sectors in China and India are struggling due to the increasing population, forced to use nitrogen fertilizers to meet the increased demand. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (liquid, dry, and others), product (urea, NPK, CAN and AN, DAP and MAP, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the liquid segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor for the expansion of the liquid nitrogen fertilizer segment is the growing need for efficient fertilizers coupled with increasing environmental awareness. Demand for high-quality and high-yield fertilizers is expected to drive the liquid nitrogen fertilizer market. In addition, ease of adoption, adoption of precision agriculture, and protected agricultural practices further contributed to its growth. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in demand from developing countries is a key factor driving market growth. Population growth and per capita income increase the demand for food and agricultural products. For example, India and China's populations will be about 1.41 billion each by 2021. The transition from grain-based diets to high-protein diets, especially in China and India, has increased the use of nitrogen-containing fertilizers to grow protein-rich crops. Crops. Furthermore, government-supported fertilizer subsidies and incentives to support the agricultural sector will increase the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers. Government initiatives in the APAC region to boost agricultural production and continue to increase nitrogen fertilizer consumption. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The adoption of precision farming is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Health concerns regarding the use of nitrogenous fertilizers are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

