Nitstone Finserv Hires Ex-Foreign Banker as Strategic Finance Head

BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitstone Finserv, a Bangalore-headquartered NBFC which focuses on digital and physical lending platform facilitating quick and hassle-free loans, has appointed Mr. Bosco Caldeira as its Senior Vice President – Head of Strategic Finance and Global Alliances.

Mr. B Caldeira is a former Chartered Accountant and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. He has had a career spanning over 25 years in global banks and IT firms in the UK, UAE, India, Malaysia and Australia. Bosco has worked in senior management positions in Bank of America, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank and CIMB Bank.

Caldeira's appointment comes as a part of Nitstone's efforts to continue to attract institutional investments to raise growth capital. In his new role, he would be focused on raising investment capital, working on strategic partnership. He would be a part of the senior management team.

Ms. Bhatter, the company's spokesperson, said , "We are delighted to welcome Bosco Caldeira in the team. Caldeira is spearheading the negotiations for the fresh investment in the firm. We believe that with his ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact, he would bring a wealth of expertise, experience, and international perspectives, diversity and excellent judgment to increase the scalability of the firm."

About Nitstone Finserv

Nitstone Finserv Private Limited is a technologically equipped NBFC taking a radical approach to lending and financing. From unprecedented products and tools to faster service, we are all about helping our consumers get ahead, grow and find success.

Whether they are looking to finance their personal needs, education, buy consumer durables or ascend in/start their business, we promise to empower our consumers to accomplish the goals they set and achieve financial greatness and growth.

