Nitto Partners with MBC BioLabs for a New San Carlos Life Science Startup Incubator

The new location represents an expansion of MBC BioLabs' Bay Area footprint beyond San Francisco, with closer proximity to Silicon Valley and Stanford University. The purpose-built, fully equipped facility at 733 Industrial Rd. adds 10,000 square feet to the prestigious MBC BioLabs network, and provides all the resources needed for life science companies to start generating data on their first day. The vibrant co-working office and lab space are designed to support creative and collaborative interactions both within and among the resident companies.

"We are excited to expand the shared laboratory model that has been so successful in San Francisco to the mid-peninsula," said MBC BioLab's General Manager, Doug Crawford. "With the additional space in San Carlos, we are thrilled to have Nitto to help more young companies bring transformative technologies to life."

As the Founding Partner, Nitto will maintain laboratory and office space within MBC BioLabs' new facility, and invite promising early-stage companies of strategic interest to Nitto's life science business to take up residence there. In addition to providing laboratory space, Nitto will support the intellectual property strategy and Asian market entry of these companies, thereby creating new international business opportunities. Furthermore, the partnership will allow Nitto to leverage its experience in commercial-scale drug discovery and manufacturing in the fields of transdermal drug patch and nucleic acid medicine to access and support other companies in the MBC BioLabs community. Yosuke Kamimura, Nitto's business development manager, said that, "Through this activity, I would like to build a strong network with entrepreneurs and investors in the San Francisco Bay Area and promote innovation in the field of life science."

About MBC BioLabs (Previously QB3@953)

MBC BioLabs provides space as small as a single bench in a fully equipped, premier shared laboratory environment. Scientist-entrepreneurs can conduct experiments immediately and at greatly reduced cost, accelerating the development and deployment of novel biotechnologies. Since the 953 Indiana St. facility opened in 2013, MBC BioLabs companies have raised over $1.8 billion dollars to deliver groundbreaking therapies, discovery tools, and services to markets hungry for innovation. For more information about MBC BioLabs, visit us at http://mbcbiolabs.com/.

About Nitto Denko Corporation

Founded in 1918, Nitto is Japan's leading materials manufacturer, offering over 13,500 diversified industrial products to more than 70 business fields as electronics, automobiles, ecology, and life science. We aim to offer value to Green (environment), Clean (new energy), and Fine (life science) markets. For more information about Nitto, visit us at http://www.nitto.com/jp/en/.

