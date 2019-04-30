Nitto Pharma Research: Industrial Applications of Functional Fatty Acids Produced by Gut Lactic Acid Bacteria

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/

Video feature article

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/features/10-october-2018-bio-japan.html

Seminar sponsored by Nitto Pharma Bio Japan 2018

Postbiotics for health: Analysis and application of functional gut microbial metabolites

10 October 2018, Bio Japan 2018, PACIFICO Yokohama.

Research Highlights

INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS OF FUNCTIONAL FATTY ACIDS PRODUCED BY GUT LACTIC ACID BACTERIA

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/research/industrial-applications-of-functional-fatty-acids-produced-by-gut-lactic-acid-bacteria-2.html

Yasunori Yonejima, Nitto Pharma, Kyoto

Nitto Pharma supply seven strains of gut lactic acid bacteria for food materials under the NOSTER brand and retains more than 400 strains in its library. The company is pursuing open innovation 'postbiotics' research in the search for metabolites from gut microbes to promote scientific advances in bioactive metabolites and beneficial microorganisms.

More

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/research/industrial-applications-of-functional-fatty-acids-produced-by-gut-lactic-acid-bacteria-2.html

ANALYSIS AND APPLICATIONS OF HEALTH-SUPPORTING GUT MICROBIAL METABOLISMS

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/research/analysis-and-applications-of-health-supporting-gut-microbial-metabolisms.html

Jun Ogawa, Ph.D.

Division of Applied Life Sciences, Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto University

The human gut is inhabited by a large and diverse microbiota consisting of approximately 100 trillion cells of 500 to 1000 species. Reports show that the gut microbiota affects the physiology, metabolism, and immune response of the host, and a loss of balance can lead to diseases such as bowel disease, carcinogenesis, and obesity. Some researchers suggest that gut microbiota can be viewed as 'a metabolic organ' that provides hosts with nutrients such as vitamins and energy sources. Recent, increases in cases of metabolic syndrome has led researchers to focus their attention on the metabolism of fat metabolism by both the host and the gut microbiota.

More

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/research/analysis-and-applications-of-health-supporting-gut-microbial-metabolisms.html

References

[1] Miyamoto, J. et al, A Gut Microbial Metabolite of Linoleic Acid, 10-Hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic Acid, Ameliorates Intestinal Epithelial Barrier Impairment Partially via GPR40-MEK-ERK Pathway, J. Biol. Chem., 290, 2902–2918 (2015).

doi: 10.1074/jbc.M114.610733

[2] Matsui, H. et al., Protective efficacy of a hydroxy fatty acid against gastric Helicobacter infections, Helicobacter, 22 (4), e12430 (2017).

doi: doi.org/10.1111/hel.12430

[3] Yamada M. et al., A bacterial metabolite ameliorates periodontal pathogen-induced gingival epithelial barrier disruption via GPR40 signaling, Sci. Rep., 8, 9008 (2018).

doi: 10.1038/s41598-018-27408-y

LIPOQUALITY PROJECT: ADVANCED LIPIDOMICS STRATEGY TO IDENTIFY BIOACTIVE LIPIDS

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/research/lipoquality-project.html

Makoto Arita, Ph.D.

Laboratory for Metabolomics, RIKEN-IMS

Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Keio University

Graduate School of Medical Life Science, Yokohama City University

Makoto Arita is a principal investigator of the 'LipoQuality' project in JSPS Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research on Innovative Areas, that focuses on the mechanisms in which specific molecular species of lipids, namely LipoQuality, are required to elicit biological functions, and their coordinated dynamics to maintain cellular and tissue homeostasis.

More

http://nitto-pharma-ebulletin.jp/research/lipoquality-project.html

Reference

[1] Kishino, S. et al, Polyunsaturated fatty acid saturation by gut lactic acid bacteria affecting host lipid composition, Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci, USA 110, 17808 (2013).

doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1312937110

[2] Endo J et al., 18-HEPE, an n-3 fatty acid metabolite released by macrophages, prevents pressure overload-induced maladaptive cardiac remodeling. J Exp Med 211, 1673-1687 (2014).

doi: 10.1084/jem.20132011.

News

Nitto Pharma established the "NOSTER Bio-Institute" in the head office in April 2019.

About Nitto Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Nitto Pharma), Kyoto, Japan

Established in 1947, Nitto Pharma is located in a quiet residential area about 30-minutes by train from Kyoto Station. The company is surrounded by narrow cobbled streets lined with Sakura trees and the view from the entrance of the company's premises is one of carefully mown lawns surrounded by many varieties of flowers and plants. Visitors find the view more like a flower garden than the hub of cutting-edge research at one Japan's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

The nature and beauty of our premises underscores the company's of motto of being a 'Family-friendly Company' aiming to contribute to the wellbeing of our employees and humanity's health and happiness. This is the philosophy at the heart of the 'NOSTER' brand for biopharmaceutical medicinal and nutritional products.

Nitto Pharma has always believed that they "want to save people as many people as possible who are ill, with the power of microorganisms". Nitto Pharma has confidence that they can achieve this goal if they can extract the limitless power possessed by microorganisms. The global biotechnology brand 'NOSTER' is the driving force for advancing this belief.

The NOSTER brand underscores the desire of all the staff at Nitto Pharma—an innovative biopharmaceutical company based in Kyoto, Japan—to contribute to the treatment of people suffering from diseases. Nitto Pharma has continued to conduct research and development of microorganisms since 1947 in cooperation with many kinds of universities and research institutes based on the stance that microorganisms have a lot to teach us about what is good for the human body that they have helped to create.

Human beings maintain life with amazing balance, but it is not appreciated that it is the close complementary relationship with microorganisms that plays an important role in maintaining this balanced life. For Nitto Pharma the deep recognition that microorganisms are indispensable partners for healthy living is "our origin"; a belief that will never change.

Further information

T. Murai

Research Public Relations Group

NOSTER Bio-Institute

Nitto Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.,

35-3 Minamibiraki, Kamiueno-cho, Muko 617-0006, Japan

Email: pr@nitto-ph.com

Phone: +81-75-921-5303

SOURCE Nitto Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd