Nitya Capital Announces Record Transaction Volume in 2021

Nitya capital has delivered a realized IRR of ~34.4% with an equity multiple of ~1.56x to its investors. Tweet this

"We also continue to grow our portfolio with selective acquisitions of large, off-market portfolios, where we see opportunities to take advantage of bulk/discounted pricing," noted Swapnil Agarwal. "Presently, we have approximately $1.1 billion of active deals in the pipeline, which will be closed by the end of this year."

Swapnil Agarwal added, "We are proud of what we have achieved thus far, and we look forward to continued growth and delivery of outsized returns for our investors."

The company has also recently featured an online crowdfunding platform where investors can directly invest in real estate on Nitya's main website. Speaking on behalf of the platform, Swapnil stated, "I am proud to announce our continued efforts through this amazing real estate opportunity. We aspire to give the public smooth access to great investments so that everyone can participate in substantial long term wealth creation." All interested parties may visit https://nityacapital.com/invest/.

For additional information regarding Nitya Capital and its offerings, please visit www.nityacapital.com, or reach out to our Investor Relations team at [email protected].

CONTACT: Deepika Verma Agarwal, (832) 962-8845

SOURCE Nitya Capital

Related Links

https://nityacapital.com/

