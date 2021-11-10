Nivati Adds CTO, Jason Skowronek, in Preparation to Scale Growth in 2022

Jason has 24 years of technical experience and significant expertise in software engineering, platform integrations, and technology operations. He spent recent years at a market-leading company as a Senior Solutions Architect. And before that, he was a partner at a digital agency and the lead technology and applications director.

Nivati CEO and Founder Amelia Wilcox, who understands the power of technology to improve lives, said, "Technology can break down barriers preventing access to mental healthcare. Our approach is to overcome the stigmas around mental health by providing a variety of employee wellness tools. Jason's role is crucial for us to grow and to ultimately help people get the care they need."

With Jason leading the development of Nivati, more employees can get the mental health support they need. "I'm keenly aware of the recent challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic, the increase of the flexible and remote work lifestyle, and alternative approaches to medicine. Our technology, product, and offerings must improve the lives of our clients and their employees."

Jason's appointment comes as the company has seen rapid growth through 2021 and prepares for the requests and needs of its growing client base.

About Nivati

Excellent mental health requires more than just counseling. Nivati provides the most tools and exercises for a complete approach to mental health. With a broad array of tools—including counseling, coaching, meditation, yoga, nutrition, massage, and finance—Nivati allows companies to satisfy their employees' diverse mental health needs. This leads to higher utilization of the Nivati platform compared to traditional EAPs and other mental health apps.



