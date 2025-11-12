Nivel Acquires Lithium Battery Leader Bolt Energy USA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC ("Nivel"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket parts for specialty vehicles, today announced the acquisition of Bolt Energy USA ("Bolt"), a manufacturer of industry-leading lithium battery technology used in personal transportation vehicles ("PTV"). This acquisition strengthens Nivel's position as the most trusted partner to PTV dealers nationwide by combining Bolt's best-in-class battery technology with Nivel's expansive distribution network.

"This acquisition is a defining moment for Nivel and for the dealers we serve," said Donnie Jouppi, Chief Executive Officer of Nivel. "By bringing Bolt into the Nivel family, we are not only solidifying Nivel's portfolio with industry-leading lithium technology but also reinforcing our commitment to provide our PTV dealers with innovative and reliable solutions that they can count on."

"From the very beginning, Bolt Energy USA has been dedicated to designing the best golf car lithium battery on the planet," said Bobby Diaz, Founder of Bolt Energy USA. "Joining forces with Nivel allows us to achieve that vision faster than ever before. It's a win for Bolt, a win for Nivel, and most importantly, a win for the dealers and customers we serve."

As Nivel continues to expand its capabilities, this acquisition reflects a clear, decisive step toward shaping the future of the PTV market and reaffirming their role as the leading partner for dealers who demand the best products, service, and warranty policy in the industry.

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for specialty vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers across the United States and internationally. Nivel owns some of the most valuable aftermarket specialty vehicle parts and accessories brands, including: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance, System 3, Seizmik, High Lifter, EPI, and Snorkel Your ATV.

