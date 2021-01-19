Nivel Acquires UTV Accessories Leader High Lifter

In addition to expanding Nivel UTV's product line into lift kits, tires and wheels, axles and snorkels, High Lifter brings cutting-edge product technology and development capabilities along with a strong, premium brand. "High Lifter is one of the most recognized brands in the UTV accessories category and developed the first ATV lift kit 25 years ago. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Nivel family as one of the crown jewels in our portfolio," stated Brent Moore, CEO of Nivel.

In addition to its product engineering prowess, High Lifter is also known for hosting the Mud Nationals, the largest Utility ATV event in the world, boasting more than 14,000 attendees from the U.S., Canada and Europe.

About Nivel

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for niche vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance and Seizmik. https://www.nivel.com/

About High Lifter

High Lifter Products, Inc. has been developing and marketing unique, after-market accessories for utility, 4-wheel drive ATVs, UTVs, and RUVs since 1996. In this short time, the company has grown from a one-man, backyard hobby into a 95 employee, multi-million-dollar corporation.



Business operations are carried out at our 52,000 square foot location in Shreveport, Louisiana. This building includes a retail showroom, a manufacturing and fabrication facility, a performance shop, executive offices, and is surrounded by 3 large warehouses. We also operate through our main website http://www.highlifter.com, which is visited by millions of unique visitors each year, and includes a full product listing, a forum and more information on our annual Mud National Events.

