Nividous to Sponsor and Exhibit at Vision Expo West 2024 on September 18-21, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous is proud to sponsor and exhibit at Vision Expo West! We invite you to visit our booth, #F6087, from September 18-21, 2024. Meet our vision care solutions experts and discover the latest innovations Nividous offers.

Join Nividous at Vision Expo 2024, #F6087

Vision Expo is the premier event in the vision care industry, designed to connect the vision community, foster innovation, and drive growth. Held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, this summit will feature over 380 exhibiting brands showcasing their latest innovations. This opportunity allows you to network with top industry leaders and fellow innovators.

Visit our booth, #F6087, to gain valuable insights from our vision care solutions experts on how intelligent automation (IA) technologies can transform your business operations end-to-end. From daily operations to merchandising and supply chain processes, marketing operations to revenue cycle management, Nividous vision care solutions help you automate manual tasks, drive operational efficiency, and innovate quickly.

Nividous solutions for vision care leverage advanced intelligent automation technologies, namely, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), Generative AI (GenAI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Low-Code Process Automation (LPA), enabling businesses to achieve operational excellence. The solutions empower your teams with robust analytics, including slice-and-dice reports, role-based dashboards, and real-time process monitoring for improved decision-making.

Jim Weldy, Director of Sales at Nividous, highlights, "We are excited to demonstrate the transformative power of the Nividous vision care solutions at Vision Expo West 2024. The solutions offer a suite of intelligent automation technologies, drastically reducing operational costs, enhancing process accuracy, and ensuring compliance, ultimately strengthening profitability and patient care."

He adds, "One of our clients, a leading eyecare group, has recovered over $6M in missed claims, saving over 250,000 skilled staff hours annually using our solutions streamlining end-to-end revenue cycle management operations. I encourage industry leaders to visit our booth, #F6087, participate in our interactive workshops, watch solution demos, and learn how we've helped countless businesses streamline their operations and achieve measurable results with our proven strategies and automation solutions."

Please visit our booth to see how we can empower you to navigate the ever-changing landscape with confidence. If you wish to contact us directly, email us at [email protected] or call +1 (856) 345 9365. We would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

About Nividous

Nividous helps you unleash the true potential of your workforce by humanizing work with its Intelligent Automation Platform. The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of business process automation solutions to companies and organizations worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous offers end-to-end professional services, including process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

Contact

Jim Weldy

Director of Sales

Nividous Software Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Book your meeting: https://app.apollo.io/#/meet/jim_weldy/30-min

