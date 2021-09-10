Nividous Unveils its Global Community Portal for Users, Partners, and Customers

MOORESTOWN, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous Software Solutions, a global intelligent automation company, announced the launch of its global community portal! It is open to everyone, from individual users and customer companies to technology and business partners. Join the growing community of users of the Nividous Intelligent Automation Platform to explore valuable resources, advance your skills, and co-create new ways to automate.

Well-designed, self-paced online courses, in-depth user guides, informative articles, and forums – we are bringing them all together in a unified and engaging space. The creators, users, and contributors, who make up this rapidly growing Nividous community, can connect and work together on innovative initiatives while advancing their knowledge and bringing value to all. The community portal will be expanded soon to include an online store for partners and customers to share and promote re-usable bots, libraries, and components.

Nividous community invites you to:

Learn and master the inner workings of the Nividous platform through self-paced and free online courses. The course modules are designed to facilitate gradual learning, starting from basic concepts, and building to advanced techniques. Courses include hands-on experience with Nividous platform's components, namely Studio, Bots, and Control Center.

Grow your knowledge with integrated access to informative articles, and the Nividous platform user guides. The articles are assembled to help community members resolve their questions promptly and the user guides offer an in-depth, step-by-step understanding of the Nividous platform.

Engage with your fellow members who are equally passionate about intelligent automation and emerging automation technologies. Ask questions, find solutions, and share your feedback through our interactive forum.

"We are excited to welcome innovative contributors and business professionals from a diverse background to grow the Nividous community. Their contribution will undoubtedly help us in offering advanced, out-of-the-box functionalities using the Nividous platform and realizing a common goal of enabling organizations to achieve their true digital transformation," Kaushal Mashruwala, Co-Founder, Nividous.

We will continue to consolidate the community's knowledge base, innovations, and resources under one umbrella to enable seamless experiences for all members. Are you excited to be part of the Nividous community? Join us today.

About Nividous

Nividous helps you to unleash the true potential of your workforce by humanizing work with its Intelligent Automation Platform. The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions in companies and organizations of various sizes around the world. Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE). www.nividous.com

