NIWC Awards PathFinder Digital Contract for GBS Satellite Terminals

SANFORD, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital was awarded a contract by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) for the delivery of PathFinder's Global Broadcast Service (GBS) line of satellite terminals. This follows an award by the USAF to PathFinder just weeks earlier for similar terminals. PathFinder's solution is the BAT-GBS-85 which is operable in X, Ka and Ku bands and is packaged in two airline checkable transit cases. Within the GBS program, the BAT-GBS-85 is known as the TGRT which stands for Transportable Ground Receive Terminal.

The GBS program operates as a broadcast capability supporting timely delivery of data and video products for mission support and in theater information transfer.

"It is gratifying to see PathFinder's BAT-GBS-85 terminal (TGRT) get such wide acceptance and deployment within the US Armed Forces. It's reliability, low cost and ease of operation are clearly appreciated," says Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital LLC.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each program's communications requirements.

For more information, please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at [email protected] or (413) 575-5631.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC Phone: (413) 575-5631 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC