Nix Biosensors Introduces 'Nix Pro', Revolutionary Group Hydration Monitoring for Teams, Military, Labor Groups

With heat-related illnesses and performance impacts on the rise, Nix Pro has been adopted by prominent pro and collegiate teams, fire departments and tactical organizations to limit injuries and maximize performance.

BOSTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nix Biosensors, the leading provider of cutting-edge hydration monitoring technology, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking app, Nix Pro. Building on the success of their individual athlete-focused app, Nix Solo, Nix Pro is designed for group hydration monitoring of sports teams, labor groups, and tactical organizations dedicated to increasing safety and improving performance among their respective groups.

Nix Pro empowers coaches, safety managers, and administrators by providing real-time insights and alerts on individual hydration status in a single dashboard, allowing for proactive intervention to prevent heat-related illnesses and performance loss. The platform also performs trend and correlation analysis across different environments, exertion types, and personnel subgroups to elucidate key hydration patterns under varying conditions. Using these data-driven insights, Nix Pro delivers accurate and personalized recommendations for optimal electrolyte and fluid intake.

This is particularly crucial as climate change drives a rise in heat-related illnesses, with over 2,300 heat-related deaths reported in the US last year. With 2024 set to break record temperatures, the CDC is concerned that these numbers will grow exponentially, and labor groups like OSHA are under Presidential orders to revise their safety guidelines for workers in the heat. In less dire cases, heat and dehydration cause substantial physical and cognitive performance impairment, curtailing productivity and increasing vulnerability to other types of accidents.

Experts like OSHA and ACSM cite proper hydration as the most critical factor in preventing heat-related illness and injury. Nix's proprietary biosensing technology sets them apart, accurately measuring individuals' actual fluid and electrolyte losses in real-time. By utilizing advanced machine-learning, Nix goes beyond generic recommendations from other sports wearables which are typically compiled only using data set averages. Using this data, Nix provides personalized recommendations for the rate and electrolyte composition of fluid intake, ensuring optimized performance and safety.

The new app has already been adopted by dozens of prominent teams and labor groups, including early testing from the Miami Heat, LSU Football, Bay FC (NWSL), US Speedskating, and Podium Racing (supertri team) as well as Frontline Health and Performance tactical training and research group.

"Our team is training and competing in high heat and oppressive humidity for a good portion of each season," says LSU Football Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Nutrition, Matt Frakes. "Hydration isn't a one-size fits all solution, so it was never going to be as simple as telling our guys to just take more water breaks. We needed to understand who was sweating more than others, who was losing more electrolytes than others, and, most importantly, how that all changes under different conditions. Nix Pro provides all that information and makes it actionable. It's a complete game-changer."

"The need for personalized hydration management isn't limited to professional athletes or tactical athletes," said Nix's CEO, Meridith Cass. "Ongoing research clearly demonstrates that hydration is not only foundational to human health and performance, but also to longevity. Which means hydration rivals sleep and metabolic health as one of the most relevant and impactful biometrics we can measure as humans. Launching Nix Pro is the latest in a series of strategic steps Nix intends to take to bring personalized hydration management to the masses."

For more information about Nix Pro, please visit nixbiosensors.com/pro .

