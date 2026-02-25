NIXIE BEVERAGE COMPANY IS DOMINATING THE NATURAL CHANNEL AND POISED TO TAKE ON CONVENTIONAL, CEMENTING ITS PLACE AS THE #1 NEWCOMER IN MODERN SODA

Leading healthy beverage brand continues its rapid growth with new flavors and key team additions

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nixie Beverage Company, the leading organic sparkling water and #1 newcomer in modern soda[1], is poised to continue its rapid growth. "This is Nixie's moment," says Founder and CEO Nicole Bernard Dawes. "We've built a reputation in the natural channel for having the best-tasting modern sodas and are ready to expand. We've spent the last few months building a direct-store delivery (DSD) network, adding key players to our team, and developing new products and packaging formats, and now it's all happening at once."

Nixie Strawberry Cream Organic Zero Sugar Soda

Focused on continued growth within the conventional soda category following a nationwide launch in all Albertsons/Safeway banners in March 2025, the brand has deliberately invested in establishing a strong DSD strategy. The brand is leveraging the Northeast Independent Distribution Association (NIDA) network, partnering with leading regional distributors from coast to coast, like Big Geyser in the New York City Metropolitan Area and ODOM Corporation in the Pacific Northwest, ensuring strong regional expertise and high-quality retail execution.

Nixie recently welcomed Aaron Sorelle as VP of Sales for Conventional and DSD to join VP of Sales for Natural and Club Melanie Wills in leading these changes. Aaron brings more than a decade of experience leading high-growth beverage brands and building scalable sales organizations across both DSD and national retail channels. Under their leadership, the brand has realigned its distribution footprint and significantly ramped up hiring to ensure the distribution expansion has the right infrastructure and talent in place to enter and scale in new markets.

On the other side of the business, Josie Fox joined the Nixie team as Director of Brand Marketing. Josie brings 15 years of experience sculpting the creative strategy and voice of beloved consumer brands, including Tito's Handmade Vodka, and leading teams to create and scale beautiful, effective brand storytelling and marketing content. She's excited to implement a strategy focused on stoking fandom and to introduce this fun, fresh, and flavor-forward brand to consumers everywhere.

Alongside growth-focused sales, distribution, and hires, Nixie is launching a new four-pack format and two new flavors of its organic, zero sugar soda offerings, Cherry Cola and Strawberry Cream.

Both new flavor additions are crafted with the same commitment to quality that has made Nixie a beloved beverage brand, using USDA Certified Organic ingredients, purified water, and BPA-free cans to ensure these nostalgic favorites are as refreshing as they are responsible.

This duo captures iconic, soda-shop nostalgia, and will be available nationwide in all Whole Foods Markets this month, followed by Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, New Seasons, Raley's, PCC, Metropolitan Market, Mother's Market, Fred Meyer, QFC, Wakefern, Giant, The Fresh Market, online retailers Amazon and Good Eggs, and more through the Spring.

The brand will showcase the new flavors and packaging at Expo West (March 4-6) in Anaheim, California, along with the existing product lineup of Classic Cola, Cream Soda, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, and refreshing sparkling waters. Dawes says, "Soda lovers deserve a clean and delicious product without the calories or artificial sweeteners, and we can't wait for them to try our new flavors!"

For more information about Nixie, please visit www.drinknixie.com or follow on Instagram @drinknixie.

([1] Spins, US Natural Channel, Modern Soda, 52 WE 12/28/25)

About Nixie: Nixie's mission is to eliminate sugar, single-use plastic bottles, and toxic forever-chemicals from the beverage aisle. Nixie, founded by Nicole Bernard Dawes — the founder of Late July Organic Snacks — is the fastest-growing beverage brand in the natural market with organically-flavored sparkling water and organic zero sugar soda product lines. All of its zero-sugar beverages are packaged in environmentally-friendly BPA-free cans, crafted with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, purified using reverse osmosis filtration to remove toxic forever-chemicals, sodium, fluoride, and other impurities, and free from calories and artificial sweeteners. All Nixie beverages are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher. Nixie can be found in over 11,000 retailers nationwide and via Amazon. For more information visit drinknixie.com.

