Nixon-Clinton Impeachment Participant Bob Weiner Says Trump Impeachment Trial "Once Again Solemn, But Pre-Ordained Result"

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic strategist and former Clinton White House staffer Bob Weiner is now reflecting on how he worked at the DNC Watergate headquarters during the Nixon-era break-in, was Legislative Assistant to Cong. Ed Koch during the Nixon impeachment and wrote a draft floor statement on the on the "national gravity" of the impeachment that was preempted by Nixon's resignation when the votes were clear.

Immediately prior to Clinton's impeachment vote in the House Judiciary Committee, Weiner and his wife were with Judiciary Democratic leader John Conyers "while Conyers sat somberly at his desk with the lights off, listening to soft jazz music before the three walked to the committee's pre-ordained vote. Republicans had the majority and the votes to move the bill on Clinton to the floor." Weiner was with Conyers as a lifetime friend and former staffer for six years as his and his committee's press secretary.

In the Clinton impeachment run-up as White House staffer following his work with Conyers, Weiner was subpoenaed and testified in front of Ken Starr's Lewinsky-Whitewater grand jury. On the courthouse steps with his wife after the Starr testimony, Weiner said, "This is big brother at its worst." Many networks went live and covered the statement. The New York Times credited Weiner as the "first" to go on the courthouse steps and point out Starr's "overreach."

Now, for Trump, Weiner says the impeachment result is "once again solemn, but again pre-ordained." With a Republican Senate majority and many Republicans including Leader Mitch McConnell saying they've made up their minds, "It's clear no conviction will occur despite the evidence."

Weiner said he has "grave concerns about the credibility of Trump's legal team, starting with PAM BONDI. As Florida Attorney General she took a $25,000 campaign contribution from the Trump Foundation. Within days she shut down her office's investigation of Trump University. New York prosecutors investigated, however, and shut down the University and the Foundation. Politifact asked if Bondi committed "Pay to Play". Weiner asked today, "How does Bondi have any credibility to defend the key accusation of Trump extorting Ukraine with military tax dollars for investigating political opponent Joe Biden?"

On KEN STARR: Starr's former witness Weiner says that "Starr is again a partisan appointee, flip flopping his positions from Clinton, whom he wanted impeached, to Trump, for whom he opposes impeachment. He not only spent $60 million and six years harassing Clinton for his relationship with Lewinsky, but later, when Starr was President of Baylor University, had serious allegations by covering up a student's sexual harassment."

"White House Counsel PAT CIPOLLONE has zero credibility," Weiner stated, "after a farcical six-page letter he wrote to House investigators blocking all witnesses and evidence."

Weiner is asking, "How are an impeachment and Senate trial an 'unlawful attempt to overturn the 2016 election" when EVERY Presidential impeachment is by definition an overturning of the election? That is the mechanism the framers created in the Constitution for actions that cause the impeachment. Likewise, can 'executive privilege' allow blocking Senate witnesses in an impeachment trial over which the Senate has the power according to the Constitution?"

