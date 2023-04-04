Nixon Medical Brings Award-Winning Service Difference to Central Florida

NEW CASTLE, Del., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nixon Medical, the leading service provider of medical apparel and linens serving outpatient centers, opened a new facility in Apopka, Florida, serving Central Florida.

As part of its recent expansion into Southern states, Nixon Medical will provide outpatient healthcare centers in Greater Orlando and Tampa, with fully managed HLAC-accredited laundry, product fulfillment, and expert inventory management services, supplemented by its industry-recognized service difference—a premier customer experience that has earned the Company a satisfaction score 50% higher than similar vendors. Some of the most popular elements of its distinct service model include:

Free deliveries for unexpected needs

No minimums required, ever

Contact-free sales and service model

Anytime access to route service representative

Highly flexible service agreements

Easy payment solutions and no-surprise billing

"Bringing our service difference to Florida has been a goal for many years, and we're so pleased to finally establish ourselves in Central Florida," said Jason Berstein, President of Nixon Medical. "The population in this area is growing at a significant rate, and expanding our footprint will ensure that its healthcare centers and systems have access to trusted medical apparel and linen service."

The opening of the Apopka facility comes just one year after Nixon Medical's expansion into Texas, adding to its already-established territories in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

For outpatient centers in Greater Orlando and Tampa, Nixon Medical is offering free consultations to share more about its industry-leading service difference, flexible flat-rate payment options, and new Loss-Damage Protection (LDP) Program, which proactively covers the costs of lost or damaged garments to provide more predictable pricing, greater product availability, and seamless inventory management.

To get started with Nixon Medical in Central Florida, contact us.

About Nixon Medical

Nixon Medical is the leading service specialist of medical apparel and linens for outpatient centers in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Texas, and Florida. We were founded in 1967 and today operate on second-generation family ownership, maintaining a rich reputation by prioritizing culture for our 500+ associates. We are committed to upholding our founding principles through our mission to grow and create opportunities that enrich each other's lives. Visit nixonmedical.com.

Contact

Samantha Mantzoros

Sagefrog Marketing Group on behalf of Nixon Medical

[email protected]

SOURCE Nixon Medical