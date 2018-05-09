Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud Frames Among First To Join All-New Google Photos Partner Program

People can choose to stream albums created in Google Photos directly to Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud Frames1 with minimal effort. Google Photos automatically sorts your photos into albums using machine intelligence. These albums are created when you backup new pictures to your account, and shared directly to a Nixplay frame.

"Integrating with the Google Photos Library API means that any Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud frame owner can effortlessly display their best and most loved photos and videos on-frame with the power of curation provided by Google Photos," says Mark Palfreeman, CEO of Creedon Technologies, parent company of Nixplay.

Full integration of the Google Photos Library API into the Nixplay mobile app will be ready for public release in the coming months.

http://blog.nixplay.com/2018/05/google-photos-best-photo-organization-tool

Notes

(1) Applicable to Nixplay Iris, Nixplay Seed, Nixplay Edge and Nixplay Original.

About Creedon Technologies

Mark Palfreeman founded Creedon Technologies in 2007 with a vision to connect people with technology in a meaningful way. As the parent company to NIX, Nixplay and Nixplay Signage, innovation, insight and human connection were the foundations of everything he set out to achieve.

Creedon Technologies harnessed the best in cloud storage, service technology and security to display photos in a sophisticated way that shows the power of sharing memories. Since 2007, the company has sold close to 2 million units, with more than a third of these consisting of Wi-Fi Cloud frames marketed under the Nixplay brand since December 2013. With many thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.com today Creedon Technologies is the global leader in design, manufacturing and sales of connected digital photo frames.

Rex Lam Ryan Ducie Marketing Manager Head of Marketing Mobile: +852 9264 5828 Mobile: +852 9627 5206 Email: rex.lam@nix-digital.com Email: ryan.ducie@nix-digital.com

