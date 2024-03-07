Niyam Announces Courtney Robertson as Senior Director, Strategic Accounts

LEESBURG, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niyam IT, a leading solutions provider and a fast-growing IT services company delivering innovative solutions to the federal government, specifically for the National Security segment, today announced Courtney Robertson has been named the company's Senior Director, Strategic Accounts.

At this pivotal time marked by climate change, natural disasters and technology advancements necessitating a new operating environment, Courtney's profound expertise and experience in FEMA's mission will empower Niyam to be a reliable strategic partner and align with Ready FEMA 2022-2026.

"Courtney's experience with FEMA inflicting strategic change and spearheading successful modernization efforts will be invaluable," said Raj Parameswaran, President and COO, Niyam. "I'm truly excited about this opportunity that extends our commitment and passion of working together to reach greater heights as an organization and individually as professionals."

Mr. Robertson, with his project and program management acumen, has served in several federal agencies including the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), DHS FEMA, General Services Administration (GSA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

At FEMA, Mr. Robertson's accomplishments as a senior program manager for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), Pivot, includes supporting multiple agency responses by leading the IT modernization program. A proponent of Agile philosophy, his guiding principles of full transparency, and a "no-secrets" approach has resulted in breaking down communication barriers among disparate parties, leading to excellence in program management. As a program manager for one the five major agile programs in DHS for IT modernization, his approach successfully reduced programmatic costs by 10 percent over the full Life Cycle Cost Estimate (LCCE), while staying ahead of schedule for the ADE-3 gate. Pivot won Acquisition Program of the year for DHS in 2020, and Robertson was awarded the DHS Acquisition Program Manager of the year for 2019.

During his recent tenure as the Division Director at the DFC, Courtney led multiple branches under the Office of Information Technology with focus on the Enterprise Program Management Division (EPMD), which supported PMO activities for a wide range of projects. Courtney's successful advisory role and implementation of best practices in federal acquisition, coupled with his high performing Agile Program Management expertise, will provide Niyam an unparalleled advantage in the industry.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with Courtney again," said Suman Biswas, Founder and CEO, Niyam. "I believe his addition to Niyam will put us on an upward growth trajectory for years to come and be a valued partner of FEMA."

About Niyam IT

Founded in 2007 by a group of driven technologists, Niyam IT has built an impressive track record of successful outcomes, securing a reputation as the go-to provider of smart innovative solutions for DHS FEMA, USDOT, Department of Justice, SBA, US FDA, and US Agency for International Development.

A 2024 Elev8 GovCon honoree and ranked by Inc.5000 Magazine as America's fasted growing private companies that featured in CIO Story among "50 most powerful vendors", Niyam is appraised at CMMI LVL 3 and certified as ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

