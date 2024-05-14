Niyam Announces Ted Langhoff as Senior Director, Client Delivery Services

Niyam Adds Industry Leader with Homeland Security Experience to Growing Leadership Team

LEESBURG, Va., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Niyam IT , a leading solutions provider and a fast-growing IT services company delivering innovative solutions to the federal government, specifically for the National Security segment, today announced Ted Langhoff has been named the company's Senior Director, Client Delivery Services.

Ted Langhoff joins Niyam IT as Senior Director, Client Delivery Services

At this pivotal time marked by border and immigration challenges, rapidly evolving technology , and existential competitive threats, Langhoff's considerable experience at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and specifically with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will position Niyam to be a trusted advisor to helping CBP secure our borders and stem the flow of narcotics and opioids.

"Ted's experience with CBP and other DHS Components coordinating whole-of-government responses to national security issues and Presidential Directives enables Niyam to deliver innovative solutions to mission needs," said Raj Parameswaran, President and COO, Niyam. "With our recent award of CBP's Enterprise Small Business (ESB) Emerging Technologies Blanket Purchase Agreement, we are excited to have Ted lead and support CBP's most acute mission priorities."

Langhoff, with his national security and agile program management acumen, has supported CBP's leadership on many high-profile DHS interagency initiatives including the Common Vetting Task Force and the National Vetting Center, and drafted strategic policy for CBP's participation in the Counterintelligence Task Force and its leadership of the International Interdiction Task Force (IITF). Most recently, Langhoff helped identify and deliver criminal information data to CBP field offices, provided Scaled Agile leadership and guidance at USDA, and led the advanced analytics and data management team that delivered solutions to substantially reduce USCIS's immigration backlog.

"I'm delighted to have Ted on our team and look forward to working with him," said Suman Biswas, Founder and CEO, Niyam. "His deep knowledge and appreciation of DHS and CBP mission is essential to enable our valued delivery and accelerate growth."

Langhoff's notable accomplishments include leading the government's response to Executive Order 13780, which established the uniform baseline for screening and vetting, developing the National Vetting Center implementation plan for NSPM 9, contributing to the National Strategy to Combat Terrorist Travel, and co-chairing the interagency project team that delivered Common Vetting Strategic Framework.

While supporting CBP, Ted also assessed operations in Miami and Tampa Field offices and led the field deployment of the National Security Inbound (NS-I) rule set modernizing air cargo screening. Prior to CBP, Mr. Langhoff directed cargo security initiatives including Operation Safe Commerce and Transportation Worker Identification Credential, performed security engagements for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Port of Los Angeles, and developed port security strategies for the Kingdom of Jordan and the Government of Mexico.

To learn more about Niyam's work with homeland security agencies, please visit: https://www.niyamit.com/

About Niyam IT

Founded in 2007 by a group of driven technologists, Niyam IT has built an impressive track record of successful outcomes, securing a reputation as the go-to provider of smart innovative solutions for DHS FEMA, USDOT, Department of Justice, SBA, US FDA, and US Agency for International Development. A 2024 Elev8 GovCon honoree and ranked by Inc.5000 Magazine as America's fasted growing private companies that featured in CIO Story among "50 most powerful vendors", Niyam is appraised at CMMI LVL 3 and certified as ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022

