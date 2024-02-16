NJ ADVANCE MEDIA NAMES PDI INC. A WINNER OF THE NEW JERSEY TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by NJ.com Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling "Respected & Supported," "Enabled to Grow," and "Empowered to Execute," to name a few.

PDI Headquarters Virtual Tour: Our PDI Headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey was awarded the “2020 AIA Maryland Honor Award Recipient” for Interior Architecture.
PDI is a 2024 NJ Top Workplace.
"We are thrilled to be named a Top Workplace in NJ," said Sandra Valentin, Senior Director of Human Resources for PDI. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and positive energy our associates bring every day. We have something very special at PDI--a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and an inclusive workplace culture that has made our organization a truly remarkable place to work and develop. We are committed to ensuring PDI remains a place where our associates and customers feel valued, supported, and inspired."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Founded in 1977, PDI has a strong heritage of innovation and commitment to partners, sustainability, and the community. PDI spearheaded the development of many of the industry's most important infection prevention solutions, including the first alcohol prep pad and germicidal disposable wipe.

PDI's trusted portfolio of products are used daily with patients, restaurant and hospitality customers and staff. That's why PDI has the #1 disinfectant wipe in healthcare1, the #1 hand wipe in healthcare1 as well as the #1 brand, Sani Professional, in food service wipes2. In 2019, PDI acquired a majority share of Tru-D® Smart UVC, a pioneer in the UVC disinfection industry, and maker of the first UVC robot.

ABOUT PDI INC.
PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infections and save lives. Because of what we do every day, someone's Mother, Brother, Father, Son, Sister, Aunt, Uncle, Child or Lover won't get sick, die or suffer.

Company Contact
PDI
[email protected], 845-792-5397
https://www.wearepdi.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.TM Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

1 Market leadership claims based on Q3 2023 Clarivate data.
2 Market leadership claims based on Q2 2023 Kline & Company data

