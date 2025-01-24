NJ ATTORNEY GENERAL JOINS CT AND NY ATTORNEYS GENERAL IN URGING MSG NETWORKS AND ALTICE TO REACH A DEAL THAT RESULTS IN THE IMMEDIATE RETURN OF LOCAL SPORTS PROGRAMMING

Sphere Entertainment Co.

Jan 24, 2025, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSG Networks released the following statement regarding their carriage dispute with Altice USA:

"New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin joins New York Attorney General Letitia James, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, and a bipartisan group of federal, state, and local government officials in imploring Altice USA and MSG Networks to reach a deal that results in the immediate return of MSG Networks' local Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, and Devils games to Optimum's lineup and its more than 1 million tri-state area subscribers.

MSG Networks agrees with the Attorneys General. We don't want Optimum subscribers to miss another Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, or Devils game – that's why we offered to submit the matter to binding arbitration. If Altice USA agrees, MSG Networks can immediately bring back the games Optimum subscribers are desperately missing while MSG Networks remains off the air."

About MSG Networks
MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG and MSG Sportsnet) and MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming offering (included in the Gotham Sports App), that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR).

Dan Schoenberg ([email protected])

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.

NY AND CT ATTORNEYS GENERAL AND SEVERAL BIPARTISAN ELECTED OFFICIALS AGREE: IT'S TIME FOR ALTICE USA TO GET THE KNICKS, RANGERS, DEVILS AND ISLANDERS BACK ON THE AIR!

MSG Networks released the following statement regarding their carriage dispute with Altice USA: "Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joins New...
MSG NETWORKS OFFERS BINDING ARBITRATION BY NEUTRAL THIRD PARTY TO RESOLVE ISSUE WITH ALTICE

MSG Networks released the following statement about their dispute with Altice USA: "Our goal is to make sure our Knicks, Rangers, Devils, and...
News Releases in Similar Topics