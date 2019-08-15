NJ Attorneys at Levinson Axelrod Named to The Best Lawyers in America

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is one of New Jersey's oldest and most respected Civil Trial Practices, and its successful recovery of over $1 billion for clients is a testament to its team of talented, top-rated attorneys. That includes three of the firm's Partners – Ronald B. Grayzel, Richard J. Marcoulus, and James J. Dunn – all of whom were named yet again to The Best Lawyers in America.

Considered the gold standard in attorney rating services, Best Lawyers has become one of the world's most trusted legal publishers. Intended to recognize the most accomplished and highly acclaimed practitioners, and provide an objective, meaningful assessment of high-quality advocates for consumers in need, Best Lawyers has adopted a methodology based on extensive peer review.

Each year, Best Lawyers whittles down thousands of potential candidates to recognize a select group of lawyers who've excelled in their areas of practice, earned the respect of their colleagues, and continually succeed on behalf of their clients. With a process of nominations, peer review ratings, and feedback analysis performed by the publisher's editorial team, only the best of the best make Best Lawyers.

This year, Levinson Axelrod Partners Grayzel, Marcoulus, and Dunn were recognized among The Best Lawyers in America – a distinction all three have previously earned in the past.

Ronald B. Grayzel : A Certified Civil Trial Lawyer by the NJ Supreme Court, Grayzel has spent over 40 years representing plaintiffs. Over his career, he's helped clients obtain compensation following auto accidents, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, and other civil injury claims, and, being among the first NJ lawyers to represent asbestos victims, helped develop toxic tort litigation in the state. In addition to being recognized by Best Lawyers since 2014, Grayzel has earned inclusion in Super Lawyers Magazine, the County Bar Association's Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year award, and a Fellowship in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Richard J. Marcoulus: Richard J. Marcoulus is a Certified Workers' Compensation Lawyer who has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 2015 in the area of Workers Compensation Law – Plaintiffs. A former carpenter, construction worker, and union member (Local #253), Marcoulus brings a unique perspective to his work representing injured tradesmen, laborers, and their families, and has secured millions in benefits and compensation for clients across Monmouth County and Central New Jersey.

James J. Dunn: Recognized by Best Lawyers since 2016, Dunn has leveraged his expertise as a Certified Civil Trial Law attorney to tackle some of the most complex and high-stakes civil injury cases. Dunn has secured a number of million and multi-million dollar results for victims of auto and motorcycle accidents, constructions accidents, and premises injuries, and has served as President of the Trial Lawyers Association of Middlesex County and the American Board of Trial Advocates, NJ Chapter.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a personal injury and workers compensation law firm that fights for injured victims, workers, and families from eight locations across New Jersey. Since 1939, the firm's highly experience and passionate trial lawyers have earned the trust of communities in all 21 NJ counties, and more than $1 billion in recoveries for clients – over $350 of which has been earned in the past 5 years alone. For more information, visit: www.njlawyers.com.

