NJ Attorneys From Levinson Axelrod Named to 2021 Best Lawyers List

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1939, Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has become one of New Jersey's most trusted civil trial and workers' compensation law firms. Boasting more than $1 billion in recoveries for its clients, the firm has continued to build upon its long-standing reputation of success with over $350 million recovered in the past 5 years alone.

Though Levinson Axelrod's success has many contributing factors, the firm owes much of it to its proven and passionate team of attorneys. That includes attorneys like Ronald Grayzel, Richard Marcolus, and James Dunn – all of whom have been named yet again to the annual list of Best Lawyers.

A Record of Success. A Reputation Among Their Peers.

As Partners at Levinson Axelrod, Grayzel, Marcolus, and Dunn have drawn from their extensive experience to help victims and families prevail in a range of complex claims. Their insight as Certified Specialists by the New Jersey Supreme Court, and their active roles in the legal and local communities have further earned them widespread respect among their colleagues.

It's that respect which has allowed them to be continually named to The Best Lawyers in America, an annual listing that recognizes attorneys who've been selected by their peers as leading lawyers.

Based on a peer-review process consisting of nominations, evaluations, and voting, Best Lawyers lists are an accurate reflection of an attorney's professional abilities, and a meaningful nod to practitioners regarded among the top in their fields by their colleagues and their communities.

As the Partners' records make clear, it's a well-earned honor:

Ronald B. Grayzel : Levinson Axelrod Partner Ron Grayzel has been fighting for plaintiffs since 1977, and has been recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in Personal Injury Litigation every year since 2014. As a Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, Grayzel has helped clients obtain incredible results, including large settlements and verdicts in cases ranging from car accidents and medical malpractice to defective products, workplace injuries, and toxic exposure. Grayzel has been recognized by his peers among the "Best Lawyers in New Jersey " 2016 as published in The New York Times , and has been included in the N.J. list of Super Lawyers since 2006.

Richard J. Marcolus : A Certified Workers' Compensation Lawyer, Rich Marcolus became an attorney after making his living as a union carpenter in construction. Today, Marcolus is still a member of NRCC Carpenters Local #253 Union, and has helped recover millions for injured workers and families across the state. An advocate for workers' rights, he has drafted legislation and testified before lawmakers to help pass critical legislative protections, including the New Jersey Collection Practices Bill, the Hand & Foot bill, the Voluntary Tender Bill, and laws that protect First Responders and essential workers who contact COVID-19 on the job.

James Dunn : A Senior Personal Injury Attorney and Partner at Levinson Axelrod, James Dunn has leveraged his insight as a Certified Civil Trial Lawyer to help victims and families who've suffered due to negligence. Recognized by Best Lawyers since 2016, Dunn has secured millions in recoveries for his clients, including numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements in cases involving electrical shock, auto accidents, and construction accidents. Dunn is the former President of the Middlesex County Trial Lawyers Association, and currently serves as President of the N.J. Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a personal injury and workers' compensation law firm that fights for injured victims, workers, and families across New Jersey. Since 1939, the firm's Certified Civil Trial and Workers' Comp lawyers have been trusted by clients in a range of complex injury cases, and have recovered more than $1 billion on their behalves – over $350 million of which has been recovered in the last 5 years alone. For more information, visit: www.njlawyers.com.

SOURCE Levinson Axelrod, P.A.