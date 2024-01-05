NJ Ayuk Departs from Centurion Law Firm to Pursue Other Energy Sector Endeavors

-- The renowned energy lawyer is setting his sights on novel ways to enhance the industry --

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ Ayuk, an internationally recognized lawyer and thought leader, recently announced that he will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer at the prestigious law firm Centurion. Known for its pan-African work to bring equity and opportunity to the continent's energy market, Centurion has thrived under Ayuk's leadership for more than a decade.

Ayuk has actively practiced law while guiding Centurion forward to foster progress and results-oriented development between African governments and leading natural gas and oil companies on national and global stages. His efforts have been recognized through a series of accolades including being named one of the top 10 most influential Africans by Forbes.

During his tenure, Ayuk has also nurtured up-and-coming advocates by providing training and oversight to new hires, with Centurion having developed more African lawyers than any other law firm in Africa. Having worked as a managing director under Ayuk for several years, Zion Adeoye will be stepping up to take on the dual role of CEO and managing partner.

While Ayuk makes plans for the next stage in his career, he has also taken the time to reflect on his time with Centurion and the progress the firm has made in the energy sector for businesses and communities across Africa in an effort to put an end to energy poverty and inequity. "I am proud of my work as Centurion's CEO," he said. "We have been able to build a historic relationship with African governments, oil and gas entrepreneurs, and international energy companies working in Africa." Also under his leadership, Centurion became the first African law firm to become listed on the German Stock Exchange, spearheading a novel on-demand business model in Africa.

"I have fought the good fight," Ayuk shared. "I believe it is time to pass the torch to the next generation that can take the firm to the next level, and I have full confidence that Zion Adeoye and his team will be able to achieve this."

Ayuk's decision to leave the firm has not translated into a desire to put the industry behind him. He has aspirations to pursue a number of other endeavors within the energy sector for both charitable and entrepreneurial causes including the continuation of his work with the African Energy Chamber. Ayuk also continues to be a best-selling author of works dedicated to creating awareness and advocacy regarding energy policy and economics.

NJ Ayuk, JD, MBA is a practicing lawyer and advocate with over a decade of experience providing guidance in the energy industry throughout Africa. His focus remains on the future of the African economy when it comes to oil and gas industry integration with modern and global infrastructures and legislation. His work has helped to create hundreds of jobs across the continent while also prioritizing the interests of local economies when negotiating deals. He is the founder of both the Centurion Law Group and the African Energy Chamber, both of which are dedicated to furthering advancement in the indigenous energy sector across Africa through representation and advocacy. Ayuk has been named a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and one of Forbes' Top 10 Most Influential Men in Africa in 2015. His books have sold worldwide to energy policy and international economics audiences.

