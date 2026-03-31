NJ Bio, Inc. and Ajinomoto Bio‑Pharma Services Enter into Collaboration to Strengthen Support for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Development

PRINCETON, N.J. and TOKYO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ Bio, Inc. ("NJ Bio"), a leading provider of integrated drug discovery and development services and Ajinomoto Bio‑Pharma Services ("Aji Bio‑Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical manufacturing services and platform technologies, today announced a research collaboration to expand access to AJICAP™, Aji Bio‑Pharma's site‑specific conjugation platform for NJ Bio's discovery‑stage and early development clients. This collaboration broadens NJ Bio's advanced antibody conjugation and linker capabilities, supporting the development of next‑generation antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) and other targeted therapeutics.

This partnership will expand access to next‑generation antibody conjugation capabilities for biopharma innovators

Through the collaboration, NJ Bio will integrate the AJICAP™ platform into its discovery and development workflows, offering clients a robust and highly reproducible approach for site‑specific conjugation of cytotoxic and non‑cytotoxic payloads to antibodies. AJICAP™ enables precise chemical modification at defined lysine residues without the need for antibody engineering, preserving antibody structure and functionality while improving pharmacokinetics, therapeutic index, and overall developability. The platform supports a range of stable, hydrophilic linker systems and is readily incorporated into drug discovery and development programs.

AJICAP™ technology is widely recognized for its scalability, consistency, and compatibility with standard antibody production processes. By integrating this platform, NJ Bio strengthens its position as a comprehensive partner for biopharmaceutical companies seeking end‑to‑end support, from early drug design and discovery through preclinical development.

Clients will benefit from NJ Bio's deep expertise in medicinal chemistry, bioconjugation, and biologics development, combined with the precision, reproducibility, and flexibility of the AJICAP™ platform. Based on prior technical experience working with AJICAP™ technology, NJ Bio anticipates that this collaboration will help reduce development risk, shorten timelines, and improve overall project outcomes.

"Expanding our capabilities with AJICAP™ aligns strongly with NJ Bio's mission to deliver cutting-edge, high-value solutions that accelerate our clients' discovery programs," said Julien Dugal-Tessier, the President and Chief Scientific Officer at NJ Bio. "This collaboration enables us to offer a proven, scalable site-specific conjugation platform, expand access to AJICAP™ capabilities, and support the development of novel antibody-based medicines with improved efficacy and safety profiles."

"AJICAP™ was developed to enable precise and scalable antibody conjugation, and we are excited to extend its reach through this collaboration with NJ Bio," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Bio-Pharma Services Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. "Together, we are enhancing the tools available to biopharma innovators to design and develop next-generation targeted therapies for patients."

About NJ Bio, Inc.

NJ Bio, Inc. is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with additional chemistry facilities in Bristol, Pennsylvania and Mumbai, India. The company provides fully integrated chemistry and biology services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, supporting programs from early discovery through GMP manufacturing. With deep expertise in bioconjugation, synthetic organic chemistry, protein‑based biopharmaceuticals, and GMP manufacturing, it specializes in ADCs, targeted protein degraders (TPDs), oligo‑conjugates, and other non‑oncology conjugated therapeutics. The organization delivers customized, science‑driven solutions designed to accelerate development timelines and reduce technical risk. NJ Bio has been recognized as "Best Contract Research Organization (CRO)" for multiple consecutive years at the World ADC Conference. Learn more: https://njbio.com/

About Ajinomoto Bio‑Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio‑Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, India, Japan, and the United States, providing support across gene therapy, APIs, and both large‑ and small‑molecule manufacturing. The company offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities—from preclinical and pilot programs through commercial supply—including high‑potency APIs (HPAPI), continuous‑flow manufacturing, oligonucleotide synthesis, biocatalysis, CORYNEX® protein expression technology, and antibody–drug conjugation (ADC) services. Learn more: https://ajibio-pharma.ajinomoto.com

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SOURCE Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services