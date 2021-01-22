NJ Couple Donates More Than 100,000 Masks to Frontline Workers and Families in Need Through Collaboration with Feeding America in "Masking Up from Coast to Coast" Campaign

"Masks are expensive and for many Americans they simply are not in the budget. People who are struggling right now, out of work and finding it difficult to put food on the table for their children, will keep wearing dirty, disposable masks because they can't afford to buy new ones. Our donation to families and frontline workers is one way we can help make a difference. We want to thank Feeding America and Feeding New York State Association for helping us locate areas with great need," said Barton Henderson, Esq., Chief Business Development Officer and Co-Owner of Henderson Promos, based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

"My husband and I just want to help. Our business pivoted to PPE production at the onset of the pandemic, and we see the demand for masks first-hand. It is our pleasure to provide frontline workers at food banks and other nonprofits, as well as families in need, with essential masks to help keep them safe during these unprecedented times. Nobody should be at greater risk of contracting or spreading the virus because they can't afford clean masks," said Kristina Henderson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Henderson Promos, and the current Mrs. New Jersey American titleholder.

The recipients of masks from the Hendersons include:

Community FoodBank of New Jersey – Hillside, NJ – 20,000 masks

– – 20,000 masks Food Bank for New York City – New York, NY – 30,000 masks

– – 30,000 masks Island Harvest FoodBank– Bethpage, NY – 6,000 masks

– 6,000 masks Long Island Cares FoodBank – Happauge, NY – 6,000 masks

Philabundance FoodBank – Philadelphia, PA – 10,000 masks

– 10,000 masks Second Harvest FoodBank of Orange County – Irvine, CA – 20,000 masks

– – 20,000 masks Food Bank of South Florida – Pembroke Pines, FL – 2,000 masks

– – 2,000 masks RWJ Barnabas Health Foundation – New Brunswick, NJ – 6,000 masks

– 6,000 masks Police Departments in New Jersey – Middletown , Eatontown , and Berkeley – 800 masks

– , , and – 800 masks New Jersey Department of Health (for psychiatric facilities) – 3,800 masks

Ancora Psychiatric Hospital – 850 KN95 masks

Monmouth County (NJ) Sheriff's Department - 500 masks

(NJ) Sheriff's Department - 500 masks Monmouth County (NJ) SPCA – 100 masks

(NJ) SPCA – 100 masks Fulfill FoodBank at the Jersey Shore – Neptune, NJ – 700 masks

– – 700 masks Habcore – Red Bank, NJ – 500 masks

– 500 masks Lunch Break – Red Bank, NJ – 500 masks

– 500 masks Tigger House Foundation - Red Bank, NJ – 500 masks

The Hendersons utilized the supply chains they had in place overseas when the pandemic struck to begin much-needed PPE production. They quickly opened their own factory in the United States to avoid shipping delays to provide frontline workers with 3ply, made in the U.S.A., surgical masks from their factory in Santa Ana, California. It is now one of only a few USA made PPE manufacturers in the country. More information on the company can be found at hendersonppe.com.

"As the pandemic continues throughout the country, we are grateful for this donation of masks from Bart and Kristina Henderson for Feeding America food banks," said Blake Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Feeding America. "In addition to nourishment from the food boxes they receive, the people we serve will also receive masks to protect themselves and their families."

"We are so grateful to Bart and Kristina Henderson for their generous donation of thousands of masks to our food banks in New York City and Long Island. As the pandemic continues to hit our communities hard, these masks will help the people we serve stay safe. Poverty should not put anyone at higher risk of disease, and we salute the Henderson family for this thoughtful donation," said Dan Egan, Executive Director, Feeding New York State.

Bart and Kristina Henderson are co-owners of Henderson Promos (hendersonpromos.com), based in Red Bank, New Jersey, and their PPE division is based in Santa Ana, CA (hendersonppe.com). Kristina is also the current Mrs. New Jersey American titleholder. She'll be competing for the national title March 19-27 in Las Vegas. For video, pictures or video of the mask donations contact Karla Bardinas, Think Media Communications, at [email protected].

