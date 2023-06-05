NJ Doctors: New Study Warns of Impending Cancer Surge

SOMERSET, N.J., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors at ProCure Proton Therapy Center are raising awareness of a new study that predicts a surge in cancer cases due to pandemic-induced screening delays.



The study, published last month in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons (JACS), used a predictive statistical model to quantify missed diagnoses of lung, breast, and colorectal cancers by comparing observed cancer rates in 2020 with pre-pandemic cancer rates (2010-2019).

Researchers found a drop in cancer diagnoses between 2020 and 2010-2019 for all three cancer types. They concluded that these drops were the result of delayed preventive screenings:

Breast cancer: observed incidence decreased by 14.6%

Lung cancer: observed incidence decreased by 18.1%

Colorectal cancer: observed incidence decreased by 18.6%

To address these concerns, doctors at ProCure Proton Therapy Center urge individuals to catch up on their preventive screenings if they fell under these categories:

Women age 40 and older who have fallen behind on their annual mammogram

Smokers and former smokers who have not had a CT Lung scan

Anyone 45 and older who has not had a colonoscopy

"By emphasizing the significance of early detection, we can empower patients with a broader spectrum of treatment choices," said Brian Chon, M.D., ProCure Medical Director.

Early detection of cancer enables patients to explore advanced treatment options, such as proton therapy. With laser-like accuracy, proton therapy precisely targets cancer while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, often with fewer side effects and less downtime.

ProCure is New Jersey's most experienced proton therapy center. It offers pencil beam scanning, which is the most advanced form of radiation with the most precise technology.

