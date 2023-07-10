NJ Experienced Car Accident Attorney Howard P. Lesnik Educates Victims of NJ Car Accidents with New Book

New Guidebook on Car Accidents Published by Attorney Howard P. Lesnik, Esq.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a public service, Howard P. Lesnik, Esq. has published the New Jersey Car Accident Guidebook. The book is based on Mr. Lesnik's extensive experience in personal injury claims and his dismay at insurance adjusters' manipulative tactics. He has made the book available to anyone who wants to protect themselves and family and make the best financial decisions regarding their car accident injury case.

"Most people incorrectly assume that if they are injured in a car accident caused by another person, that person's insurance will cover any of their medical expenses that result from the accident," Mr. Lesnik reports. "However, insurance coverage in NJ is more complicated", he adds. This car accident guidebook provides an insider's view of what you need to know about car accidents in New Jersey, what you need to do, and why.

The Guidebook helps people who are injured in car crashes due to the negligence of another person to make sure they receive the medical treatment they need, their medical bills are paid, and they are compensated for any permanent injuries. The Guidebook provides independent, unbiased explanations that are critical in states like NJ where insurance companies are protected by state statute from fault and profit from poorly structured car insurance policies.

The New Jersey Accident Guidebook has been released in July to prepare families facing car accidents, especially resulting from inexperienced drivers on New Jersey roads during summer school breaks. Several young people have gotten new drivers licenses. July is also a good time to review a family's insurance coverage, prior to family road trips, and summer break for high school and college students.

Copies of the New Jersey Car Accident Guidebook can be requested at https://mynjinjurylawyer.com/nj-car-accident-guidebook/ .

In addition to his personal injury practice, Mr. Lesnik has been board certified as a trial attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey in criminal defense – an honor attributed to only 2% of the 75,000 registered NJ lawyers. Mr. Lesnik is a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law and specializes in personal injury and criminal defense litigation. His practice is in Mountainside NJ.

Mr. Lesnik works with clients from beginning to end of their case – from their initial phone call, all the way through negotiations, settlements and trials, when necessary. His dedication to his cases is widely praised by past clients.

Attorney Howard P. Lesnik has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. This Forum acknowledges his excellence in advocacy, especially for those who have been seriously injured as a result of negligence. Mr. Lesnik has settled numerous cases in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, defending victims of dog bites, commercial vehicle accidents, and highway accidents, including out-of-state drivers on the NJ Turnpike.

