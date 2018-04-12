"I am honored speak at the East Coast Gaming Conference and I thank Lloyd Levenson and Mike Pollock for the invitation to address the conference. As our state looks to the future of gaming, this conference presents an opportunity for industry leaders, stakeholders, and elected officials to discuss potential opportunities and ways that the industry is evolving," said Governor Murphy.

"We are thrilled to have Governor Murphy address our conference this year – our 22nd anniversary. I am confident that everyone connected in any way with the gaming industry will want hear the insights of our new Governor," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of Cooper Levenson LLC, which along with, Spectrum Gaming are co-founders, co-organizers, and co-producers of the event.

The other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

More than 600 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings will be offered.

For more information and to register, visit www.ecgc.us. For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nj-governor-phil-murphy-to-address-22nd-annual-east-coast-gaming-congress-at-keynote-luncheon-on-june-14-300629145.html

SOURCE East Coast Gaming Congress

Related Links

http://www.ecgc.us

