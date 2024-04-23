NJ Lawyer Howard Lesnik Settles Seriously Injured Motorcyclist Claim from Accident with a Dump Truck for $625,000

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leisurely Sunday motorcycle ride in the countryside suddenly turned tragic when a dump truck pulled out of a driveway and sideswiped the motorcyclist. With no time for the motorcyclist to react, the large truck crashed into his motorcycle , sending him flying onto the roadway. Even his helmet couldn't protect him from suffering serious, permanent injuries he now faced.

As a result of the crash, he suffered severe injuries and scarring to his face and body; a fractured jaw requiring mandible surgery. The surgeon had to wire his jaw shut while he recovered from surgery. He also suffered fractures to his legs. The spine in his neck and back suffered significant injuries , requiring 14 epidural injections to his cervical and lumbar spine.

Although the driver of the truck acknowledged he was responsible for causing the crash when he attempted a left hand turn from a parking lot directly into the motorcyclist, his insurance company refused settlement offers sufficient enough to cover all of the motorcyclist's medical expenses and therapy required. His attorney, Howard Lesnik of Mountainside NJ, filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court.

Prior to trial, the defense attorneys for the dump truck requested that this case be arbitrated by a professional mediator. However, before arbitration, Mr. Lesnik was able to settle a claim against the dump truck and its driver for $625,000.00. As a result, the injured motorcyclist avoided the necessity of a trial and was able to be fully compensated for his medical expenses resulting from getting sideswiped, totaling his motorcycle.

