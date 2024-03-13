NJ Lottery Winner Celebrates $1 Million Prize with Engagement

"I've been saving up for a ring for her. So this came at the perfect time."

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app*, today announced that a $1 million Mega Millions prize has been won in New Jersey with a ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls, just missing the gold Mega Ball, for the Mega Millions drawing on October 6th.

A man in New Jersey (right) and his brother celebrate a $1 million lottery win with a ticket ordered via the Jackpocket lottery app.

The winner, who lives in Pennsylvania, said he ordered his winning lottery ticket in New Jersey during a break from work. When he opened a "You Won Big!" email from Jackpocket the morning after the drawing, his initial reaction was, "No way." He shared the news first with his girlfriend of ten years.

"I've been saving up for a ring for her," the winner explained. "So this came at the perfect time. Over the past 10 years, I've kept a log of what she likes. I think we found one."

The couple who have an 8-month-old baby say a new home is also on their list.

"We were both kind of in a daze all Saturday," the winner recalled. "I was supposed to get the oil changed on my car and I completely forgot."

"We're so proud to celebrate this New Jersey lottery winner," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like this one."

Lottery players have now won over $400 million in prizes using Jackpocket, including a $5.75 million LOTTO prize in Arkansas in September and a record $9.4 million Pick-6 prize in New Jersey, representing the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the United States. Forty-two people have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

