NJ Neurosurgeon First to Use Robotic-Assisted Technology in an Ambulatory Surgery Center

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefine Healthcare announced that David Wells-Roth, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, has become the first provider in the world to perform robotic-assisted spine surgery in an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) using the eCential Robotics platform - a milestone that expands access to advanced surgical technology beyond the hospital setting.

Dean Barone, PA-C (left) and David Wells-Roth, MD (right) with eCential Robotics platform

The historic procedure took place on March 5, 2026, at the Surgery Center of Hackensack in Hackensack, New Jersey, using the innovative surgical robotics platform developed by eCential Robotics, which until now had only been utilized in hospitals.

Introducing robotic-assisted surgery into the ambulatory setting represents an important step forward in minimally invasive spine care, enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision while expanding access to advanced outpatient treatment options.

"Bringing robotic-assisted technology into the ambulatory surgery setting represents a major leap forward for spine surgery," said Dr. David Wells-Roth. "This platform enhances surgical precision and visualization, allowing us to perform complex procedures with greater confidence while improving the overall patient experience."

The platform, developed by eCential Robotics, integrates real-time navigation and surgical robotics into a single system, allowing surgeons to visualize and execute procedures with exceptional accuracy.

"With this milestone procedure, we are demonstrating how advanced robotics can expand beyond hospital environments and transform surgical care in ambulatory settings," said Lisa Jacobs, President, North America at eCential Robotics. "Our mission is to provide surgeons with powerful, intuitive technology that enhances precision and improves patient outcomes."

This achievement highlights the growing role of robotics in expanding access to highly specialized spine procedures outside of traditional hospital settings, allowing patients to benefit from minimally invasive care with greater efficiency and the potential for faster recovery.

About Redefine Healthcare

Redefine Healthcare is a leading multidisciplinary medical practice dedicated to redefining the way patients experience pain care. With a focus on comprehensive, patient-centric solutions, the practice offers a wide range of services and a team of highly skilled professionals committed to improving the lives of those suffering from pain.

About eCential Robotics

eCential Robotics is a U.S. and France-based company transforming spine and bone surgery through an open, implant-agnostic navigation and robotic-assistance platform designed around the needs of surgeons and healthcare systems. At the core of eCential Robotics' strategy is an open ecosystem that enables close collaboration with surgeons and implant manufacturers to tailor technology to real clinical needs.

In March 2025, eCential Robotics received FDA 510(k) clearance for the latest generation of its Open eCential platform. The clearance marked an important step in the company's U.S. expansion, enabling broader clinical adoption while reinforcing its focus on workflow efficiency, precision, and scalability.

SOURCE Redefine Healthcare