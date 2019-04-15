NJ Online Casinos Generate Highest Revenues To Date - $63.65 Million - FanDuel Skyrockets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With an additional $24.22 million in online sports betting revenue this March, led by a dominating performance from FanDuel Sportsbook (Sports betting revenue reports under Meadowlands,) NJ online gambling operators generated a total of $63.65 million in online gross revenue compared to a total of $44.6 million in the previous month, according to BonusSeeker.com.

Online gaming revenue jumped a whopping 42.7 percent in March compared to the prior month, according to figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. New Jersey online gambling operators report revenues in three gaming categories;

$37.23 million in gross online casino gaming win

in gross online casino gaming win $24.22 in gross online sports betting win

in gross online sports betting win $1.90 million in gross online poker gaming win

New Jersey online casino operators are hotter than ever as they closed the first quarter for 2019. Gross revenue growth on casino games is led by operators under the umbrellas of Golden Nugget Online Casino and Resorts Online Casino. Golden Nugget's $14.22 million reporting includes gross casino game revenues from Golden Nugget Online Casino and SugarHouse Online Casino, to along with both Betfair Online Casino and FanDuel's online casino players. Resorts Casino's $7.86 million gross casino games revenue comes from play at DraftKings, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Resorts Online Casino, and PokerStars.

Even without the massive revenue growth from sports betting activity, NJ gambling sites marked the largest month-over-month gain in the market since its inception, generating $39.13 million in online poker and casino game revenues in the March 2019.

"Something special is clearly clicking over at FanDuel, who just set a new benchmark for success in regulated online gambling. With Pennsylvania online casinos opening operations in the next few months, 2019 is proving to be a pivotal year in the legalization of online gambling in the US." BonusSeeker.com Managing Editor, Rich Migliorisi.

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue by the Numbers - March 2019 (in $ millions)

Casino

Golden Nugget $14.23 Resorts $7.86 Borgata $4.96 Caesars $4.33 Ocean Resort $0.497 Hard Rock $1.63 Tropicana $3.72 Total $37.23



Poker

Golden Nugget $0 Resorts $.613 Borgata $.483 Caesars $.806 Ocean Resort $0 Hard Rock $0 Tropicana $0 Total $1.90

Combined (Casino + Poker) Golden Nugget $14.23 Resorts $8.473 Borgata $5.44 Caesars $5.13 Ocean Resort $0.497 Hard Rock $1.63 Tropicana $3.72 Total $39.13



Sports

Bally $.335 Borgata $.101 Golden Nugget $.098 Hard Rock $.0016 Ocean Resorts $1.42 Resorts Digital $7.28 Meadowlands $13.32 Monmouth $1.67 Tropicana $.021 Total $24.22

