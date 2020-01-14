NJ Online Casinos Pull In $78.7 Million In December Revenue To Close Record 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2019 came to a close, December revenue for New Jersey online casinos and online sports betting sites, according to BonusSeeker.com, held steady to cement what is no doubt the Garden State's most profitable online gambling year.

Based on the December revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, online gambling in NJ combined for $78.73 million in revenue, which is a slight drop from November's $82 million combined total.

NJ online casino revenue, when combined with poker revenue, held steady compared to its November revenue numbers. Its combined total of $49.33 million was a slight increase over the $49.1 million pull in November. That gives us a sixth straight month where online casinos in New Jersey set a new monthly revenue tally. NJ online sportsbooks were unfortunately the culprit in the drop in total revenue, as it fell from $32.9 million in November to $29.4 million in December.



2019 was a pivotal year for online gambling in New Jersey, as the total NJ online casino revenue for the year was $482,695,308; an increase of 61.6% over the $298,700,903 pulled in for 2018. Sports betting in New Jersey also shot up to $299,398,035 in 2019 compared to what now looks like a paltry $94,022,393 for 2018. Combined, online gambling took in $782.1 million in 2019 compared to $392.7 in 2018, as New Jersey makes a strong case for being the mecca of online gambling in the US.

Golden Nugget Online Casino had its streak of record revenue months stopped after five months, although its drop to $17.3 million still keeps them entrenched in first place out of all NJ online casinos.

Resorts Digital Gaming seems to be the new operator to look out for, as they set a new record for the fourth straight month by nearly hitting the $12 million mark. Resorts Online Casino, combined with notable NJ online gambling operators DraftKings, FOXBet, and Mohegan, show that Resorts Digital is one to watch for 2020.

Borgata Online Casino scored big in December too, to close out a year in which they pulled away from the rest of the pack to become one of the top 3 online casinos in New Jersey. Its third-straight month setting a revenue record has them over $9 million for the first time ever, as its bottom line is solidified by the combination of Borgata Online Casino, PartyPoker, Pala Online Casino, and BetMGM.

We've noted the downturn in NJ online sports betting revenue and some of the reasons in our November revenue report, and it seemed to have continued into December based on the NJ DGE numbers. While the revenue from the Meadowlands (such as FanDuel Sportsbook and PointsBet) and Resorts Digital (featuring DraftKings Sportsbook NJ and FOX Bet NJ) stood pat, a few NJ online sportsbooks took losses in December to drag down the total.

"There was a small slowdown in December with the holidays, but there could be a modest bump with the NFL playoffs in full swing. These trends aren't a surprise, since the ebbs and flows fall in line with the holiday season and what sporting events are currently going on in the world. I look forward to see how the next few months go as the sports betting market continues to mature." said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue By The Numbers - December 2019 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue in December:

Golden Nugget: $17.29

Resorts: $11.38

Borgata: $8.78

Caesars: $3.76

Ocean Resort: $0.103

Hard Rock: $2.22

Tropicana: $4.07

Total: $47.6

NJ online poker revenue in December

Resorts: $.570

Borgata: $.455

Caesars: $.709

Total: $1.73

Combined NJ online casino and NJ online poker revenue in December:

Golden Nugget: $18.93

Resorts: $10.99

Borgata: $8.22

Caesars: $4.60

Ocean Resort: $0.543

Hard Rock: $1.81

Tropicana: $3.88

Total: $49.33

NJ sports betting online revenue in December:

Bally: .064

Borgata: .995

Golden Nugget: .103

Hard Rock: -.294

Ocean: 1.23

Resorts Digital Gaming: 9.3

Tropicana: .032

Meadowlands: 12.1

Monmouth : 1.94

Total: 25.491

