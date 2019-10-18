NJ Online Casinos September Revenues Hits $70.4 Million In Record Month

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It may be Autumn, but according to BonusSeeker.com New Jersey online casinos and sports betting sites are only rising as total online gross revenues in September increased by $10 million when compared to August. This was led by another month where NJ online casinos and poker sites saw over $41 million in revenue.



And when you include NJ online sportsbooks, September total revenues jumped to just over $70 million, according to figures released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

It comes as no surprise to see Golden Nugget Online Casino continuing to perform at such a high level. They have now set a new record-breaking month for themselves by totaling $15.64 in revenue in September.

Borgata Casino Online was closing in on Resorts Digital in the last couple of months, but Resorts Online Casino and the online casinos and sportsbooks it houses (Mohegan Sun, DraftKings and Fox Bet) have widened that gap in September. Resorts Digital's revenue in September jumped to $8.43 million as Borgata stayed steady at $6.54 million.

In September 2018, online gambling revenue was at $25.8 million. And with the second month in a row with over $40 million in revenue, online casinos in NJ may be setting this up as an expected floor.

$39.50 million in gross online casino gaming win

in gross online casino gaming win $29.27 in gross online sports betting win

in gross online sports betting win $1.64 million in gross online poker gaming win

NJ sports betting sites continue to trend upward, with an increase of $10 million in revenue when compared to August. This was expected with the return of football. Resorts Digital and Meadowlands (PointsBet and FanDuel Sportsbook) were the biggest to benefit from the NFL, as they saw a multi-million jump when compared to August.

"The significance of NFL betting is clear as day for these online sportsbooks. I am very excited to see the numbers in the coming months when we include the impact of baseball playoffs and the return of the NBA and NHL." said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue by The Numbers - September 2019 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue in September:

Golden Nugget: $15.64

Resorts: $8.43

Borgata: $6.54

Caesars: $3.23

Ocean Resort: $0.517

Hard Rock: $1.88

Tropicana: $3.26

Total: $39.50

NJ online poker revenue in September:

Resorts: $.501

Borgata: $.421

Caesars: $.716

Total: $1.64

Combined NJ online casino and NJ online poker revenue in September:

Golden Nugget: $15.64

Resorts: $8.93

Borgata: $6.96

Caesars: $3.95

Ocean Resort: $0.517

Hard Rock: $1.88

Tropicana: $3.26

Total: $41.14

NJ sports betting online revenue in September:

Bally: $.487

Borgata: $.722

Golden Nugget: $.151

Hard Rock: $.231

Ocean Resorts: $1.30

Resorts Digital: $10.70

Meadowlands: $13.29

Monmouth : $2.36

: Tropicana: $.030

Total: 29.27

For more information, visit https://www.bonusseeker.com

About BonusSeeker.com: BonusSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino / sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

SOURCE BonusSeeker.com

Related Links

http://www.bonusseeker.com

