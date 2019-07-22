NJ Online Gambling Revenues Decline Month over Month to $45 Million in June, Due to Less Sporting Activity

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer months are generally the quiet time of year for NJ online casinos and sportsbooks, and the most recent financial numbers from June 2019 seem to support that trend. After pulling in over $52 million in revenues from online casinos and online sportsbooks during the month of May, that number slipped to about $45 million, according to figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement , as reported by BonusSeeker.com.

The dip came as expected as online sports gaming revenue dropped $6.78 Million month over month due to less sporting activity in the month of June.

Golden Nugget Online and its array of high-profile operators hold a massive revenue lead that continues to expand with each passing month. It dominated the competition once again with nearly $13.6 million in June, clearing second-place Resorts Digital by more than $7 million dollars. The report from the New Jersey DGE also shows us that Golden Nugget has now earned double-digit millions in revenue in all six months of 2019 and at almost $78.69 million in total gross revenue with just half the year's numbers recorded. The casino giant is on pace to smash its nearly $105 million in revenue earned last year. Borgata Online Casino earned $5.66 million to remain in the third spot and hold off Caesars in the revenue rankings.

Powered by Golden Nugget, overall numbers for online casinos in New Jersey remained on par with a barely-noticeable slip, but sports betting revenue in the Garden State was cut nearly in half in the month of June after earning $13.75 million in May. New Jersey online gambling operators report revenues in the following three categories:

$36.29 million in gross online casino gaming win

in gross online casino gaming win $6.938 in gross online sports betting win

in gross online sports betting win $1.77 million in gross online poker gaming win

"We expected the industry to go through a bit of a dry spell following the completion of NBA and NHL postseasons," said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com. "Baseball is the only sport day-to-day, but as fall comes we know sports betting in New Jersey will pick up sharply as football season kicks off."

The $6.94 million of online sports gaming revenue generated in June is the lowest monthly total since August 2018, which registered just $3.12 million before skyrocketing in September through the end of the year.

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue by The Numbers - June 2019 ($ in millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue in June.

Golden Nugget: $13.60

Resorts: $6.39

Borgata: $5.66

Caesars: $4.10

Ocean Resort: $0.356

Hard Rock: $2.42

Tropicana: $3.75

Total: $36.29

NJ Online Poker Revenue in June

Resorts: $.537

Borgata: $.372

Caesars: $.862

Total: $1.77

Combined NJ Online Casino and NJ Online Poker Revenue In June

Golden Nugget: $13.60

Resorts: $6.93

Borgata: $6.03

Caesars: $4.96

Ocean Resort: $0.356

Hard Rock: $2.42

Tropicana: $3.75

Total: $36.29

NJ Sports Betting Online Revenue in June

Bally: $.0269

Borgata: - $.0329

Golden Nugget: $.0375

Hard Rock: - $.0287

Ocean Resorts: $.794

Resorts Digital: $2.687

Meadowlands: $2.725

Monmouth : $.7181

: Tropicana: $.0103

Total: $6.938

