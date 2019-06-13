NJ Online Gambling Sites Generate $52.09 Million in May 2019 Online Gross Gaming Win

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ online gambling operators generated a total of $52.09 million in online poker, casino, and sports betting gross revenue compared to a total of $53.08 million in the previous month. Sports betting revenues are still led by FanDuel Sportsbook (Sports betting revenue reports under Meadowlands,) and online casino revenues continue to be led by the group of sites under Golden Nugget Casino.

Online gaming revenue declined 1.8 percent in May compared to the prior month, according to figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. New Jersey online gambling operators report revenues in three gaming categories;

$36.54 million in gross online casino gaming win

$13.75 million in gross online sports betting win

$1.79 million in gross online poker gaming win

New Jersey online gambling operators saw a slight dip in revenues in May as the sport season moved into one of the slowest periods of the year. However, despite dropping sports revenue, May marked the second largest online casino revenue month since market inception, generating $36.54 million.

Gross revenue growth on casino games was led by operators under the umbrellas of Golden Nugget Online Casino and Resorts Online Casino. Golden Nugget's $14.07 million reporting includes gross casino game revenues from Golden Nugget Online Casino and SugarHouse Online Casino, to go along with both Betfair Online Casino and FanDuel's online casino players. Resorts Online Casino's $7.28 million gross casino games revenue comes from play at DraftKings, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, Resorts Online Casino, and PokerStars, which was a jump up from the previous month as they continue their growth into 2019.

"It's encouraging to see sustained online casino growth in Q2 as we lead into the slow betting & online casino months of the year. This just proves the power of sports betting as a key factor in building up online casino play. The big story ahead will be with Pennsylvania, who launched online sports betting last week and should have online casino in market by the end of July. It will be a big year for the online gambling industry in America." said BonusSeeker.com Managing Editor, Rich Migliorisi.

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue by the Numbers - May 2019 (in $ millions)

Casino

Golden Nugget $14.07 Resorts $7.28 Borgata $5.51 Caesars $3.76 Ocean Resort $0.476 Hard Rock $1.52 Tropicana $3.92 Total $36.54



Poker

Golden Nugget $0 Resorts $.689 Borgata $.394 Caesars $.715 Ocean Resort $0 Hard Rock $0 Tropicana $0 Total $1.79



Combined (Casino + Poker)

Golden Nugget $14.07 Resorts $7.969 Borgata $5.9 Caesars $4.47 Ocean Resort $0.476 Hard Rock $1.52 Tropicana $3.91 Total $38.34



Sports

Bally $.235 Borgata $.119 Golden Nugget $-.017 Hard Rock $-.039 Ocean Resorts $.626 Resorts Digital $4.10 Meadowlands $7.86 Monmouth $1.79 Tropicana $.008 Total $13.75

