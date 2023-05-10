NJ PBS Announces Second Season of Table For All with Buki Elegbede Premiering Tonight, May 10 at 8 p.m.

From stadium parking lots to Italian and Jewish kitchens, this season explores New Jersey and beyond through the lens of food. Host Buki Elegbede is available for interview.

NEWARK, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a popular first season, NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, announces season two of Table For All with Buki Elegbede, premiering on May 10 at 8 p.m. EST (check local listings here ). Watch a trailer now . All episodes will be posted on MyNJPBS.org after broadcast.

Table For All series logo

Table for All, hosted by Buki Elegbede, is a culinary docuseries that goes well beyond the kitchen table, with the aim of expanding minds as well as taste buds. Elegbede brings viewers into the homes and hearts of chefs, restaurateurs, media personalities, and everyday heroes to learn about beloved family recipes, in the process getting a window into culture and communities they create.

"Food is really the breadcrumb trail to our local culture and diversity," said Elegbede. "It opens up conversation and connection with everyone I meet."

In the season premiere, Elegbede explores the culinary history of the tailgate and other sport food traditions, highlighting favorite recipes from football fans and players and catching an in-depth interview with Rutgers' Eric LeGrand, who pivoted from career-ending injury to become a thriving food and beverage entrepreneur.

Here's a look at the full season episode lineup (content/dates subject to change):

Wed., May 10 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "The Faces & Food Behind Football"

Dig into sports food culture at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium from the parking lot to the luxury suites. Meet tailgating master Bradford Thompson and Elliot Chrem, who serves up unique kosher gameday offerings. Jets defensive lineman Tanzel Smart prepares his grandmother's award-winning crawfish etouffee. Former Rutgers football star, Eric LeGrand, discusses all things football, tailgating and coffee.

Wed., May 17 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "Italian: The Next Generation"

Meet NJ's next generation of Italian artisans. Make fresh homemade pasta in Morristown. Learn the secrets of wine and the art of grape stomping with a 5th generation Italian winemaker by way of Lambertville, NJ. Find the Garden State's best pizza with Pete Genovese of NJ.com.

Wed., May 24 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "Supporting the Mission: The Culture Behind Philanthropy"

Discover the recipe for combining cuisine and philanthropy in NJ. In Camden, Campbell's CEO Mark Clouse discusses the company's philanthropic efforts including its "Full Futures" program while a participating local elementary school class serves it up. In Rumson, celebrity Chef David Burke makes meals for Soup Kitchen 411. The nonprofit Second Chance NJ gives the previously incarcerated culinary job training.

Wed., May 31 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "A Trip through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America"

Explore the Latin American communities and cultures in the tri-state area. Radio host Carolina Bermudez shares Nicaraguan recipes and insight on Long Island. Mexican Chicano culture is on display at a Cinco de Mayo party in North Brunswick, NJ. Cook an authentic Venezuelan feast with an asylum seeker who created a non-profit to help other Venezuelans fleeing political persecution.

Wed., June 7 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture"

Get a taste of the tri-state area's Jewish culture. Cookbook author Shannon Sarna shares the true meaning of Shabbat with her family in West Orange, NJ. Social media influencer and Jewish activist Lizzy Savetsky stops at her favorite Manhattan Jewish bakery and pays a visit to NYC Mayor Eric Adams. The 1969 Black Liberation Seder is recreated at Barnard College. Black Rabbi Heather Miller discusses diversity within the Jewish community.

Wed., June 14 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "The Drive, Passion & Heart of The West Indies"

Celebrate the vibrant West Indian culture of the tri-state area. Meet proud Jamaican and "Slutty Vegan" restaurant owner Pinky Cole in Harlem, NY. Travel blogger Melissa Rose Cooper makes traditional Trinidadian staples and shares the origins of Carnival in East Orange, NJ.

Wed., June 21 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "An African Homecoming"

A tribute to the series host's Nigerian roots. Buki cooks a traditional meal with his family. Peloton instructor, author and motivational speaker Tunde Oyeneyin discusses growing up Nigerian, native cuisine and her new book. Acclaimed Nigerian mixed media artist Anthony Akimbola gives a studio tour and art lesson.

Wed., June 28 at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS: "Table for All"

Guests from Table For All's first two seasons gather for conversation about life, food and culture. Fan favorite Charles Rosen (Ironbound Farm) hosts Ms. Corrine, Adam San Miguel, Maricel Gentile, Shannon Sarna, Melissa Rose Cooper and Niurika Melendez.

Season one, now online , took viewers on an expedition through the delicious melting pot that is New Jersey, and highlighted historic neighborhoods such as Camden--an epicenter of soul food and African American history--and Jersey City's thriving "Little India" community, to name only a few.

Funding provided by Garden State Wine Growers Association, with promotional support from Edible Jersey.

ABOUT NJ PBS

NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, brings quality arts, education, and public affairs programming to all 21 counties in the state. Headquartered at the Agnes Varis NJ PBS Studio in Newark, the network offers diverse local programs including American Songbook at NJPAC , Chat Box with David Cruz , NJ Business Beat , Here's the Story , Drive By History , One-on-One with Steve Adubato , State of the Arts , Table for All with Buki Elegbede and Treasures of New Jersey and PBS favorites such as Nature, NOVA, Amanpour and Company and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Its award-winning newsroom, NJ Spotlight News, provides multiplatform reporting from across the Garden State on its weeknight newscast, NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi , and digitally via NJSpotlightNews.org , plus live news specials, community engagement events and daily newsletters. It recently launched its first podcast, Hazard NJ , investigating the effect of climate change on NJ Superfund sites. The MyNJPBS.org network website offers streaming programs and free digital resources for educators via PBS LearningMedia New Jersey. NJ PBS is operated under an agreement with the state of New Jersey by Public Media NJ, Inc. (PMNJ), a non-profit affiliate of The WNET Group, the parent company of award-winning New York public television stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21.

SOURCE NJ PBS