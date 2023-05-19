NJ PBS Announces The Newark Museum of Art is the Next Treasures of New Jersey; New Episode Premieres Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m.

NEWARK, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, announced a new episode of its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, will feature The Newark Museum of Art. The series pays homage to some of the Garden State's most iconic places, from historic landmarks and cultural centers to popular destinations.

Treasures of New Jersey: The Newark Museum of Art premieres Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. on NJ PBS (check local listings). Watch a trailer now.

The Newark Museum of Art is featured on Treasures of New Jersey from NJ PBS.

The Newark Museum of Art is the largest museum in the Garden State, founded in 1909. It has more than 130,000 art objects, the 12th largest collection in the nation. Along with highlights from these collections, the documentary explores how the museum is finding new ways to connect communities to its offerings, making it relevant to all ages and walks of life.

"We have to really lean in to show the museum is for everyone," said Museum Director and CEO Linda Harrison in the film. "And that access starts from the very moment you walk in."

To that end, the museum brings together the community for education and social justice events, and recently unveiled its reimagined "Seeing America: 18th & 19th Century" galleries with highlights from their Indigenous, early and modern American works.

"When you are in a space that can create change, that's what you should do," said Darryl Dwayne Walker, Manager of Community Engagement, in the film.

Previous episodes of the Treasures of New Jersey series featured the stories of The Peter Mott House, The Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, State Theatre New Jersey, and Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham. Watch full episodes and previews on the Treasures of New Jersey page of MyNJPBS.org.

Treasures of New Jersey is a production of Public Media NJ, Inc. for The WNET Group. Joe Lee is Executive in Charge. Sally Garner is Executive Producer, Director and Writer. Laura J. Fong is Producer. Torran Wakefield-Thompson narrates.

About NJ PBS

NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, brings quality arts, education, and public affairs programming to all 21 counties in the state. Headquartered at the Agnes Varis NJ PBS Studio in Newark, the network offers diverse local programs including American Songbook at NJPAC, Chat Box with David Cruz, NJ Business Beat, Here's the Story, Drive By History, One-on-One with Steve Adubato, State of the Arts, Table for All with Buki Elegbede and Treasures of New Jersey and PBS favorites such as Nature, NOVA, Amanpour and Company and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Its award-winning newsroom, NJ Spotlight News, provides multiplatform reporting from across the Garden State on its weeknight newscast, NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi, and digitally via NJSpotlightNews.org, plus live news specials, community engagement events and daily newsletters. It recently launched its first podcast, Hazard NJ, investigating the effect of climate change on NJ Superfund sites. The MyNJPBS.org network website offers streaming programs and free digital resources for educators via PBS LearningMedia New Jersey. NJ PBS is operated under an agreement with the state of New Jersey by Public Media NJ, Inc. (PMNJ), a non-profit affiliate of The WNET Group, the parent company of award-winning New York public television stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21.

