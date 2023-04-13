NJ SPINE AND WELLNESS WILL BECOME ALLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS WITH A NEW NAME, NEW LOOK, SAME COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE.

MORGANVILLE, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ Spine and Wellness, a leading provider of orthopedic care in Middlesex and Monmouth County, NJ, announces its rebranding to Alliance Orthopedics. Over the last 10 years as NJ Spine and Wellness, the team has proudly formed an alliance of medical professionals across disciplines to help patients collapse time frames and get better, faster.

Alliance Orthopedics Logo

Beginning in early May, NJ Spine and Wellness located in Freehold, East Brunswick and Matawan will be known as Alliance Orthopedics. This rebrand signals an exciting opportunity in the organization's growth across the state as they join existing Alliance Orthopedics locations in Fair Lawn and Bloomfield.

"Rest assured, while our branding may be changing, our dedication to providing the best possible care remains unchanged," said President and CEO Nick Bufano.

The local business has revolutionized the orthopedic care model by creating a collaborative team of orthopedic specialists, surgeons, conservative care providers and administration to provide streamlined care for patients. Among the treatments offered are, orthopedic spine care, pain management, physical and occupational therapy, chiropractic care, podiatry, orthopedic surgery, vascular treatment and neurological rehabilitation.

Each office location boasts various cutting-edge treatment modalities including the Alter-G Anti-gravity treadmill, DRX 9000 spinal decompression, LiteCure laser therapy, Normatec recovery boots and more. These innovative technologies work to ensure patients are receiving the most comprehensive care available.

With exciting new partnerships with Kean University, New Jersey Super Football Conference, Parisi Speed School and Escape Fitness Now, the clinics continue to expand the resources available to patients and remain motivated to elevate the patient experience as Alliance Orthopedics.

