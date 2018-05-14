NJ Star Ledger Features Robert Weiner And Kyle Fleck Article, "Why Commerce Sec Ross & His Russian Ties May Be Next In Mueller Investigation"

Weiner said he timed the article with today's National Press Club luncheon speech and questions-and-answers by Secretary Ross in Washington, DC. At the event, Ross was asked, "Have you spoken with Special Counsel Mueller on the Bank of Cyprus or Russian money ties to Trump?" Shockingly Ross offered a one-word forceful response, "NO." Weiner added afterward, "If Mueller was watching or notified, he may now need to do so based on the public record including this article."

Last week, Weiner wrote an oped, following attending and speaking at a Maryland Department of the Environment hearing near his and his wife's home, "Another Health Risk Heads for Charles County," on the blowdowns and excessive emissions not reported to the state, plus a smokestack of 50 feet instead of the standard 113.5 feet thereby blowing right into the neighborhoods, and no standard MD Health assessment, of a proposed liquid natural gas compressor station designed to make Dominion Energy the #2 LNG exporter in the country. The proposed plant would override Charles County zoning. EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt roomed with the LNG lobbyist in his now-famous cheap housing deal, plus likely made calls to him from his $43,000 now infamous secure office phone booth. At a recent White House news conference with Trump, the President of Lithuania bragged about USA LNG about to come his way.

The article is at https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/another-health-risk-heads-for-charles-county/2018/05/04/19f3fdf8-4e19-11e8-84a0-458a1aa9ac0a_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.fd39e0727767

BOTH articles were named H2 by OpEdNews-- #2 oped in the nation when published.

Weiner also reported on his questions at a recent National Press Club Headliner with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, and interviews on the Rick Smith Radio Show for working Americans on ten stations, and Alan Nathan's Main Street Radio show on 200 stations on American issues and politics:

May 5, 2018 -- Robert Weiner interviewed on The Rick Smith Show on guns and Trump hush money





April 26, 2018 -- At the National Press Club, Robert Weiner asked ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci questions about Russia, Presidential truth, and equal accountability. -- Hosted by NPC President Andrea Snyder





Robert Weiner on The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network (200 stations) – April 4 & April 10

For all of the most recent shows, click on www.alannathan.com

The show is "one of the top 20 talk shows in the nation," according to Replay Media Guide, and Alan has been cited three times as one of the top 100 hosts by Talkers Magazine

