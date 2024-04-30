NJASAP applauds Senate, Congressional leadership's agreement on bipartisan FAA Reauthorization measure

Legislation features critical safety, security and pilot-focused initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) joins its aviation labor peers across the industry in congratulating Congressional and Senate leadership on reaching an agreement on a bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization measure. The legislation represents a consequential bicameral commitment to reinforcing the FAA by substantively addressing aviation safety, security and workforce development as well as modernizing the National Airspace System (NAS) among other much-needed advancements. An independent labor advocate, NJASAP represents the interests of the 3,300-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company.

"Reaching agreement on the five-year reauthorization measure is due, in considerable part, to the tremendous work and dedication of House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Rep. Sam Graves, R-MO, Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-WA, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rep. Rick Larsen, D-WA, and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Ranking Member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX," NJASAP Government Affairs Committee Chair Capt. Coley George said.

NJASAP is exceedingly pleased with the consequential aviation-worker-focused enhancements featured in the legislation. Post this

NJASAP emphasized several important enhancements featured in the measure including:

enhanced safety protocols for Part 135 operators,

modernized and improved FAA aeromedical policies and procedures and much-needed support for pilot mental health programs,

an Airman Medical Bill of Rights,

reinforced air traffic control workforce staffing, and

programs focused on developing the next generation of pilots, mechanics, manufacturer technical workers and aerospace engineers.

"NJASAP is exceedingly pleased with the number of substantial, aviation-worker-focused enhancements featured in the bill," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said. "The innovation and modernization that characterize this measure makes clear that Congress has prioritized the safety, security and efficiency of the National Airspace System."

George added, "Undeniably, the 2024 FAA Reauthorization measure features much-needed language that gives aviation interests – regulators, labor and operators – additional tools and resources that help mitigate the myriad of issues that challenge our industry." With a major hurdle cleared, he continued, we implore Congress to act with urgency to pass this critically important safety bill.

In addition to applauding Congressional leaders' decision to reject a reduction in the flight-hour threshold required to secure an airline transport certificate, George also extended his gratitude to Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, and Jerry Moran, R-KS, as well as Reps. Garret Graves, R-LA and Steve Cohen, D-TN, for their work on this important measure.

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,200-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

SOURCE NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP)