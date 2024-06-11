NJASAP OFFICER ELECTION CONCLUDES WITH MEMBERSHIP MANDATE

Incumbent candidates re-elected to three-year term

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NJASAP Membership has made its mandate clear by re-electing Capt. Pedro Leroux to a fourth consecutive term as the Union president with more than 80% of ballots cast in support of his candidacy. An independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK).

During the 42-day balloting period, which concluded Monday, June 10 at 1300ET, approximately 76% of members eligible to participate in the 2024 NJASAP Officer Election cast a ballot. Like the record-setting number of votes cast in the 2024 Tentative Agreement Referendum, which concluded in mid-April, Union members came out in force with voter participation in the officer election exceeding the historic average by 18.3%. The election was administered and the results certified by the Union's long-time partner BallotPoint Election Services.

The NJASAP Membership has issued a mandate, re-electing incumbent president Capt. Pedro Leroux with 80% of the vote. Post this

As leader of the Pilots Unite Slate, Leroux ran with a group of five advocates – one for each open officer position – comprised of four long-tenured, incumbent candidates and a new member, Capt. Clare Carey, who accepted employment with NetJets in 2021. For each open officer position – president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and trustee – the Pilots Unite Slate candidates garnered approximately 80% of the vote.

"This was a remarkable showing of support and engagement by the Membership," Capt. Pedro Leroux said. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as an elected NJASAP officer, and the Pilots Unite Slate is unreservedly committed to working with the same tenacity and focus that has long characterized our efforts to safeguard and to enhance NJASAP members' interests."

The elected leaders' three-year terms in office will begin July 1, 2024, and conclude on June 30, 2027.

About the 2024 NJASAP Executive Board

President Capt. Pedro Leroux was appointed to serve as NJASAP President in late September 2014, and has continued to serve in that capacity as the leader of the Pilots Unite Slate since that time. A tireless advocate, Leroux has spent more than two decades working to protect and to enhance the interests of professional pilots. Since coming to NetJets in 2006, Leroux has served as an NJASAP Compliance Committee member, System Board of Adjustment chair and Lead Strategist.

Vice President Capt. Paulette Gilbert became a Union advocate in 2009, when she volunteered to serve as a Furlough Working Group volunteer. She then accepted an invitation to serve as part of the NJASAP Strategy Group to develop the NJASAPFamily Program. Not quite a year later, she assumed leadership of the Strategy Group, and, in December 2014, was appointed to serve as an Executive Board member. As part of Leroux's Pilots Unite Slate, she has served as NJASAP Vice President since 2015.

Treasurer Capt. Jason Layman directs all aspects of the Association's financial business. Soon after accepting employment with NetJets in 2006, he was appointed to serve as a Joint Reimbursement and Compensation Committee member, putting his master's degree in accounting to work for his fellow NJASAP pilots. An experienced leader, Layman, has served as NJASAP's chief financial administrator since 2014, becoming part of Leroux's Pilots Unite Slate in 2015.

Secretary Capt. Paul Flynn is one of NJASAP's most experienced advocates, serving not only as an elected leader, but also the Negotiating Committee member charged with overseeing data analysis. Flynn is also Government Affairs Committee vice chair and an NJASAP Scheduling Committee member. Hired by NetJets in late 2005, Flynn became a member of the Pilots Unite Slate in 2021.

Trustee Capt. Clare Carey, the newest addition to Pilots Unite, accepted a position with NetJets in October 2021. At the end of her probationary year, she wasted no time in pursuing an active role as an NJASAP volunteer, beginning her advocacy as a Pilot to Pilot Committee member. In early 2023, she was asked to serve as a member of the Negotiating Committee, and she is currently the youngest member of the NJASAP Stewards Council.

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,400-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com and www.genuineqs.com, or find us on Facebook, facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

SOURCE NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP)