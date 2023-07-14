NJASAP to host informational picket on Friday, July 14 at The 2023 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference

News provided by

NJASAP

14 Jul, 2023, 11:09 ET

HAILEY, Idaho, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Continue Reading
NJASAP members and their families picket outside NetJets's Van Nuys facility to decry the Fractional's continued refusal to take consequential steps to attract and to retain top aviation talent as the pilot labor crisis continues.
NJASAP members and their families picket outside NetJets's Van Nuys facility to decry the Fractional's continued refusal to take consequential steps to attract and to retain top aviation talent as the pilot labor crisis continues.
In conjunction with the 2023 U.S. Open and Father’s Day, NJASAP families protest low pay and long duty days at NetJets amid a pilot labor crisis.
In conjunction with the 2023 U.S. Open and Father’s Day, NJASAP families protest low pay and long duty days at NetJets amid a pilot labor crisis.

WHO

The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) subsidiary.

 

WHAT

Informational picketing by NetJets pilots and their families coinciding with the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference

 

 

WHERE

Near Atlantic Aviation, 2230 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID 83333

WHEN

Friday, July 14, 2023, from 1000LT to 1400LT

 

WHY

•  Despite the sustained pilot labor crisis, NetJets executives have chosen not to take meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's status as the global leader in private air transportation at risk.

 

•  Indeed, as the pilot shortage tightens its grip on the marketplace, NetJets's competitive position continues to diminish based on the Executive Management Team's refusal to acknowledge and to take steps to compete for pilot talent by securing an industry-leading collective bargaining agreement for its pilots.

 

•  NetJets pilots will earn, on average, 60 percent of what their peers at some low-cost carriers will earn across a 30-year career. At a time when carriers are aggressively competing for and recruiting pilot talent, what will compel the best aviators to choose NetJets, which refuses to make appropriate competitive adjustments?

 

•  Rather than compete for talent, NetJets has opted to avert a hiring crisis by lowering minimum flight time standards. Unsurprisingly, new hire pilot experience at NetJets has plummeted 77 percent since 2018 – a shift NJASAP attributes to the brand's decision to downplay the sustained pilot labor crisis.

 

•  NJASAP views this head-in-the-sand stance as unfathomable – especially when we stand ready to partner with management to recapture NetJets's former cache, benefiting all Berkshire Hathaway stakeholders.

 

•  NJASAP members are picketing to inform the public of the ongoing labor dispute and their concerns with NetJets's training deficiencies as well as to show the NetJets Executive Management Team that the pilots support their Union's efforts.

SOURCE NJASAP

Also from this source

NJASAP Challenges Quality of NetJets Training Program

Training deficiencies compel NJASAP to file class action against NetJets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.