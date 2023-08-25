NJASAP to host informational picket on Sunday, Aug. 27 coinciding with the FedEx Tour Championship in Atlanta

NJASAP
WHO
The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,100-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) subsidiary.
WHAT
Informational picketing by NetJets pilots and their families coinciding with The FedEx Tour Championship in Atlanta
WHERE
Signature Flight Support (KPDK), 3150 Corsair Dr., Atlanta, Georgia
WHEN
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 0900LT to 1200LT
WHY
