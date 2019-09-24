NJBIZ and The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program Host New Jersey Food Day 2019

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NJBIZ , New Jersey's leading business journal, today announced a new partnership with The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) to host New Jersey Food Day 2019 on Monday, November 4th.

The event, being held at The Event Center @iPA in Freehold, will bring together New Jersey's top food manufacturing leaders for a one-day event to discuss the latest trends in the industry. Speakers, attendees, and exhibitors will share their insights and perspectives on growth strategies, safety and compliance, workforce development and data security, among other top issues for food manufacturers.

The Garden State boasts a thriving $126 billion food industry and agriculture sector that's growing every day. It's home to more than 50,000 food manufacturing companies, R&D facilities, distribution centers, retailers, and farms – employing more than 440,000 people at last count, according to Choose New Jersey.

"Food services in New Jersey have a direct and positive impact on the state's economy and job market," said Ken Kiczales, publisher of NJBIZ. "This event will educate and inform companies in the space with the strategies and tools they need to succeed. NJMEP is the perfect partner to help lead the discussion on key themes like quality, safety, cybersecurity and supply chain for our attendees and participants."

"This event is a great opportunity to help continue building the vital food services sector in New Jersey," said John W. Kennedy, CEO NJMEP. "Supporting this growing piece of the manufacturing sector is a key priority for us. NJMEP is recognized as a MEP 'Center of Excellence' in Food Safety Training and is ranked among the top performing centers in the country. We're excited to partner with NJBIZ and bring together the food industry to discuss key issues in manufacturing."

New Jersey Food Day is an opportunity to meet, learn and network in one of the largest gatherings of local industry leaders. Current event sponsors include Calandra's Bakery and Norris McLaughlin. For additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kiczales at kkiczales@njbiz.com

For more information and to register, please visit: https://njbiz.com/event/food-day/

