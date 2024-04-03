NJBIZ Honors Sharp's Kevin Fox as 2024 Leader in Law

MONTVALE, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced that Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, has been selected as a 2024 NJBIZ Leader in Law. This award program honors legal professionals and firms who display outstanding dedication to the industry and to their communities. Kevin was selected due to his leadership skills that spread beyond his legal role, spearheading initiatives that drive positive change across the organization.

Kevin has worked at Sharp for 17 years and currently leads the legal, compliance and internal audit functions of the company. Additionally, he is an Officer of Sharp, acting as Corporate Secretary, a member of the Sharp Board of Directors, and General Counsel of the Americas overseeing Sharp's legal matters, issues and processes in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Kevin is also a mentor for EMPower, Sharp's Employee Mentorship Program, and is actively involved in Women Influencing Sharp's Evolution (WISE), an employee group devoted to providing professional development for women. Outside of work, Kevin works with Adventures in Learning, an after-school education and enrichment program dedicated to improving the lives of Long Island children.

"It's a true pleasure to celebrate Kevin and his achievement as an NJBIZ 2024 Leader in Law," said Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sharp Electronics Corporation. "Kevin is someone that everyone can trust and has developed excellent problem-solving and management skills over his career to help Sharp run more efficiently. He is a true asset to our team."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Law Award selection process involves a panel of independent judges with experience in the justice system. Judges review each submission and score each nominee independent of each other based on criteria provided by NJBIZ including professional accomplishments, community involvement, impact, and more.

An honoree event for the award will take place on May 14 in Somerset, New Jersey.

