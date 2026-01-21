NJCC Board Director Evan Weiss Named Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey Economic Development Authority

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill announced that New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC) Board Member, Evan Weiss, will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).

Evan Weiss has served as President and CEO of the Newark Alliance, Newark, New Jersey's premier private sector-led economic, community, and workforce development organization. He previously served as Senior Advisor for Finance and Major Projects to Governor Phil Murphy. He focused on finding creative solutions to New Jersey's most pressing economic and community development problems, including managing the fiscal response to COVID-19, establishing New Jersey as the base of the US offshore wind industry, and financing affordable housing, transit, and water infrastructure projects.

Prior to entering the Governor's administration, Mr. Weiss was Director at the Pennsylvania Economy League and HJA Strategies, where he specialized in developing and implementing turnaround strategies for distressed cities and school districts, including for the City of Newark, Newark Public Schools, Scranton, Atlantic City, and Trenton.

In addition to serving as a Member of the Board of New Jersey Community Capital, he serves as a board member for the Newark Workforce Development Board, and New Jersey Transit. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago.

Bernel Hall, President and CEO of New Jersey Community Capital, said, "Evan Weiss is a leading economic development authority, not only in New Jersey, but across the country. His work to advance prosperity for the citizens of New Jersey is significant with demonstrated impact. We at NJCC value his leadership on our board. I personally congratulate Evan on his appointment and look forward to our continued collaboration."

